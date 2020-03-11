Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

US ELECTION: 'The fastest polling swing in history'

by Sam Clench
11th Mar 2020 11:29 AM

 

A week has passed since Super Tuesday, and the race for the Democratic presidential nomination has changed dramatically.

Former vice president Joe Biden, whose campaign was considered all but dead less than a fortnight ago, has benefited from an enormous surge of support, described by polling guru Nate Silver as "probably the fastest in the history of the primaries".

And the race has been pared down to just two candidates - Mr Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The pair's former rivals Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren have all dropped out, leaving Democratic voters with a simple, binary choice.

Today, a few more of them get to make that choice. Six states are voting - Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Washington, Idaho and North Dakota.

Read on for the latest news, and all the results as they come in.

bernie sanders democratic primaries joe biden us election 2020

Just In

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item
    • 11th Mar 2020 12:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major changes under way at popular Lennox pub

        premium_icon Major changes under way at popular Lennox pub

        News BUT you can still enjoy a beer, and the great view, while work is going on.

        SCU closes Lismore, Gold Coast campuses amid COVID-19 threat

        SCU closes Lismore, Gold Coast campuses amid COVID-19 threat

        News A staff member has been diagnosed with the virus

        What will a beachfront shack in Lennox set you back?

        premium_icon What will a beachfront shack in Lennox set you back?

        News IF PRICE is anything to go by, Lennox Head beachfront properties are becoming more...

        WARNING: More cyclones could hit region this decade

        premium_icon WARNING: More cyclones could hit region this decade

        News ADVICE to residents is to have homes checked and keep insurance up to date.