Mitchell Moses of the Eels.
Rugby League

Can’t even get that right! Eels’ embarrassing Moses blunder

by Staff writers
30th Jul 2018 10:18 AM

IF you thought Parramatta's 2018 NRL season couldn't get any worse, take a closer look at the photo below.

Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses celebrated his 100th NRL game at ANZ Stadium on Saturday, but the occasion fell flat in more ways then one.

His side almost caused a stirring upset of premiership fancy South Sydney, but blew a lead to lose the game 26-20.

And to compound the misery for poor Moses was the fact Parramatta couldn't even get his celebratory 100th jersey correct.

Marking the milestone with a special embroidered jumper, the Eels had the game's date wrong by a day - it read 27.07.2018 instead of 28.07.2018.

The unfortunate mistake sums up the season the club is having.

