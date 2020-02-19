The ‘disagreements’ that led Jet to quit Broncos

South Sydney strike centre James Roberts says he knew well before he was dropped to the Intrust Super Cup last year that he wanted out of Red Hill.

The 26-year-old has opened up about his turbulent departure from the Broncos, admitting he did not see eye-to-eye with members of the coaching staff under the Anthony Seibold regime.

Roberts was Brisbane's strike weapon for three-and-a-half years, scoring 40 tries and making 263 tackle breaks to become one of the most dangerous centres in the game.

Seibold and Roberts didn’t see eye-to-eye. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

His efforts earned him both an Indigenous All Stars jersey and a New South Wales Origin call up in 2018 when he was at his peak under Wayne Bennett at the Broncos.

Then a combination of Bennett's booting from Red Hill, his Achilles injury flaring up and "disagreements" with the new head coach, saw Roberts play just six games in a Broncos jersey at the start of the 2019 season.

He was then relegated down to the Intrust Super Cup where he made his reserve grade debut for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in May.

Roberts knew his time was up before playing with Wynnum-Manly. Photo: AAP/Steve Pohlner

When asked whether that was the point he wanted out of the Broncos, Roberts said "not really".

"It was a bit before that," Roberts said. "There was a few things going on and just a few different disagreements within the relationships.

"I never really wanted to leave but everything happens for a reason and that's how it panned out.

"I'm happy with what I've done now and where I'm at."

Two weeks after running on to Bishop Park, in Brisbane's northern suburbs, for the Seagulls, Roberts arrived at Redfern to begin his career as a Rabbitoh under the tutelage of Bennett.

South Sydney are hoping to see the best of Jimmy the Jet this season.

Seibold last year admitted Roberts had wanted out of the club and "probably struggled with how I wanted to do things and what I expected in some ways".

Roberts this week said he had no regrets about his fractured relationship with Seibold because he was now in a much happier environment at Souths.

"(I have) no regrets," Roberts said. "You just have to roll with the punches and take it day by day.

"I'm a lot more happier (at Souths). I'm at a club that's a lot more welcoming.

"We've got a good group there and there's a big Indigenous group there as well so that always helps (that I) get along with everyone else on the team.

"It's a good vibe around the club. Everyone's just itching to get back on the field."