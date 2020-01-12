The cool reason council’s Oz Day event is on the move

NEW VENUE: Ballina Shire's Australia Day celebrations will this year be held at the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre in Cherry St rather than at Lennox Head.

BALLINA Shire's Australia Day ceremony is on the move again -- and it's expected to be a cool move.

Council will this year hold the annual event at the new Ballina Indoor Sports Centre (BISC), moving away from the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre.

Mayor David Wright said the move was done in part to "showcase" the new indoor sports centre which opened late last year.

"It's a quality venue," he said.

"And we want to show it off."

But it's also about keeping the audience comfortable on January 26, which has over the years been a very hot day -- and that is expected to be the case this year.

At last year's ceremony, Cr Wright told the sweltering gathering he expected air-conditioning to be installed in the Lennox Head community centre by the time Australia Day rolled around in 2020.

It didn't quite work out that way.

Cr Wright said preliminary work had begun on installing the air-con, as well as solar panels at Lennox Head, but the major works won't be completed in time for the national day this year.

He said a State Government grant of $2m, along with $1m from council, is funding the work which also will see improved lighting and sound systems inside the centre.

The auditorium in the centre has been used, under the name Park Lane Theatre, for concerts and other performances since indoor sports associations found out they weren't insured in their use of the centre as there is not enough distance between the indoor court sidelines and the walls of the building.

Cr Wright said the BISC could seat 550 people, and while it's not air-conditioned, it has vents which keep the temperature down inside.

He said if anyone attending the Australia Day ceremony was struggling with the temperature, there are air-conditioned meeting rooms they could sit in.

Ballina council has a history of moving the Australia Day celebrations, particularly when there is a new venue in the shire.

The Australia Day ceremony has previously been held at Missingham Park Amphitheatre not long after it was built and at Fawcett Park when it was first upgraded.

The event also has been held at the Richmond Room in Ballina, the Ballina Jockey Club, the reserve adjacent to the Cherry Street Sports Club and at Elizabeth Ann Brown Park at Alstonville.

Cr Wright said the national celebrations have been held at the Lennox Head centre since it opened just over eight years ago, and it was likely the Australia Day ceremony would return to the coastal centre next year.