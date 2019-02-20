Everything you need to know about the Brit Awards

Jack Whitehall is hosting the Brit Awards again

WITH a host sending out apologies before the awards show starts and Hugh Jackman performing, the Brit Awards are different from any other awards gala.

This year's ceremony is being held on Thursday and will be broadcast live from the O2 Arena in London.

Here's what else you need to know about this year's Brit Awards.

WHO IS THE HOST?

UK comedian Jack Whitehall will be hosting the awards night for the second year running after making headlines for some pretty savage swipes at the celebrity guests during last year's ceremony.

Whitehall referred to Liam Payne as then-girlfriend Cheryl's "plus one" as well as taking aim at Olly Murs, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Little Mix.

Ahead of this week's ceremony Whitehall has released a tongue in cheek video "apologising" for his behaviour, so it's safe to say there will be similar antics at this year's awards.

WHO ARE TIPPED TO BE THIS YEAR'S BIG WINNERS?

Singer Anne-Marie is set to be one of the night's big winners after scoring four nominations, as well as George Ezra who managed to get three nods.

Dua Lipa and The 1975 also have a good chance of taking home an award, with both acts scoring two nominations.

WHY IS HUGH JACKMAN PERFORMING?

Hugh Jackman will be performing in an opening act inspired by The Greatest Showman.

According to The Sun, host Whitehall is also expected to join Jackman on stage along with 150 dancers for an interactive performance.

According to The Sun, host Whitehall is also expected to join Jackman on stage along with 150 dancers for an interactive performance.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

British album of the year

The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine: High As Hope

George Ezra: Staying At Tamara's

Jorja Smith: Lost & Found

British female solo artist

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British male solo artist

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

British group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

Critics' choice winner

Winner: Sam Fender

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

British single

Anne-Marie: 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato: Solo

Dua Lipa: IDGAF

George Ezra: Shotgun

Jess Glynne: I'll Be There

RAMZ: Barking

Rudimental: These Days

Siagla and Paloma Faith: Lullaby

Tom Walker: Leave A Light On

British video

Anne-Marie: 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato: Solo

Dua Lipa: IDGAF

Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen: Breathe

Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack: Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora: For You

Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj: Woman Like Me

Rita Ora: Let Me Love You

Rudimental: These Days

International male solo artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monae

International group

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

Outstanding contribution to music

Winner: Pink

Brits global success award

TBC

British producer of the year

TBC