Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

The Aussie scientist trying to get us to eat maggots

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
29th Oct 2020 11:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Move over chicken and beef, the larvae of a waste-eating fly may just become the new protein of choice, according to a University of Queensland scientist.

Professor Louw Hoffman has been studying the larvae of the black soldier fly as a possible food source, finding it is richer in zinc and iron than lean meat, and has as much calcium as milk.

Professor Louw Hoffman from the University of Queensland is studying fly larvae as a form of protein.
Professor Louw Hoffman from the University of Queensland is studying fly larvae as a form of protein.
Community Newsletter SignUp

"Just like meat, it contains all the nutrients humans need for health," Professor Hoffman said.

"Their nutritional composition makes them an interesting contender as a meat alternative, and to date they have demonstrated their potential to partially replace meat in burger patties and Vienna sausages."

It's estimated that two billion people around the world eat insects as part of their diet, but Professor Hoffman said trying to convince Australians to eat maggots would be a struggle.

"The biggest factor that prevents fly proteins being used in our food supply is Western consumers' acceptance of insects as food," he said.

Black Soldier fly larvae has been used as a meat alternative in burger patties and sausages.
Black Soldier fly larvae has been used as a meat alternative in burger patties and sausages.

"We will eat pea or oat milk, even lab-grown meats, but insects just aren't on Western menus."

The larvae is already used as feed for livestock, but further studies needed to be done to determine the best way to process the maggots to preserve its nutritional value.

It's estimated that less than half a hectare of black soldier fly larvae can produce more protein than cattle grazing on around 1200 hectares, or 52 hectares of soybeans.

"If you care about the environment, then you should consider and be willing to eat insect protein," Professor Hoffman said.

 

Originally published as The Brisbane scientist trying to get us to eat maggots

More Stories

food and drink ma offbeat science

Just In

    Just In

      How to cash in on your tax

      How to cash in on your tax
      • 29th Oct 2020 12:29 PM

      Top Stories

        Ballina street to be closed for filming

        Ballina street to be closed for filming

        News AN EAST Ballina street and a residential estate will be closed next week while filming takes place.

        Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

        Premium Content Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

        Crime He was concerned about his reputation, not his victims, judge said

        We are using less water, except in one unusual place

        Premium Content We are using less water, except in one unusual place

        News NORTHERN Rivers’ water usage has decreased everywhere, except in one particular set...

        'World of its own': Incredible property with DA for 'resort'

        Premium Content 'World of its own': Incredible property with DA for 'resort'

        News This private Northern Rivers retreat could be yours