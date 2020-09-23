Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

The Block viewers rage over ‘fat-shaming’

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Sep 2020 6:40 PM

 

Viewers of The Block are not impressed with foreman Keith Schleiger's comments to contestant Daniel Joyce.

When the South-Australian carpenter asked Keith to inspect his floor during Tuesday night's episode, Keith asked if Dan had "put on weight".

Did Keith go too far?
Did Keith go too far?

RELATED: The Block houses listed, prices revealed

Viewers quickly made their way to Twitter to call out Keith's behaviour.

 

 

 

The show then showed a flashback from before their shutdown period, claiming that Dan had lost heaps of weight thanks to their sponsored meals Lite 'n' Easy. They even showed the farmer drilling a new notch in his belt because he was shedding so much weight.

 

Viewers were angry over the fat-shaming comments
Viewers were angry over the fat-shaming comments

RELATED: 'Divisive' Block room judges loved

 

 

 

While the majority of people were offended by Keith's comments, one fan empathised with Dan for also putting on COVID weight, while another thought he could have taken it as the joke it was intended to be.

 

Dan was similarly unimpressed with Keith's probing question about his weight
Dan was similarly unimpressed with Keith's probing question about his weight

RELATED: Block stars have blown entire winnings

 

 

 

Originally published as The Block viewers rage over 'fat-shaming'

fat shaming the block

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        Premium Content 'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        News THE meteor appeared to change colour from green to blue to yellow, according to the lucky Northern Rivers residents who spotted it.

        Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        Premium Content Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        News “I felt like Father Christmas calling artists to book them for shows, they cannot...

        The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        Premium Content The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        News FRONTMAN Tim Freedman will bring one of his rare solo tours to seven NSW venues in...

        Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        Premium Content Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        News THE Italian Film festival will offer new stories, old classics re-told and some...