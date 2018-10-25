The Block expert tips this year’s winners

PropertyDuo buyer’s advocate and The Block expert Greville Pabst has shared his thoughts on the properties ahead of the show’s 2018 finale.

THE Block expert Greville Pabst has tipped Melbourne's Bianca and Carla to be the winners of this year's season ahead of the auctions this weekend.

The ex-pro netballers created one of the two penthouses up for grabs in the transformed Gatwick Hotel, and the buyer's jury member said the money was on them.

"I'm hearing that there's really good interest on Bianca's and Carla's apartment, which is not surprising," he said.

Bianca Chatfield and Carla Dziwoki at the Gatwick. Picture: Jason Edwards

"It's one of the penthouses, it's got a sexy New York, Soho apartment look with lots of black. Black curtains and a black luxury kitchen, soaring 4m-high ceilings and north-westerly orientation.

"So it's certainly going to have a lot of light in there and be a warmer apartment in winter, which is important in Melbourne."

Queensland's Jess and Norm have the other penthouse, but potential buyers could be concerned about noise with it looking out across Fitzroy St, according to Mr Pabst.

The PropertyDuo buyer's advocate, who bid on behalf of Dave Hughes when he bought winners Elyse and Josh's Elsternwick transformation for a whopping $3.067 million last year, said the yet-to-be-revealed reserves would be fundamental in who won.

Apartments in the former rooming house are poised for auction. Picture: Fiona Byrne

Perth couple Courtney and Hans have already won $40,000 off their reserve.

Mr Pabst said the penthouses were also in a different league to the apartments.

Bianca and Carla's project, at 5/34 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda, will be auctioned through The Agency Melbourne with a price guide of $2.5-$2.7 million.

The Block finale will be aired on Sunday night, October 28.