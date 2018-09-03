Block judge’s spray over ‘worst’ room reveal

COINCIDENTAL, or did Sara and Hayden really deserve to win this week's room reveal?

Last week, Sara had a massive breakdown after coming last three weeks in a row, even threatening to leave the competition if they copped another round of negative feedback.

But they didn't. Instead, the NSW couple managed to prove that their royal styling, well this week at least, is better than the others. While their master bedroom was only described as being "nice" overall, it was enough to knock everyone else off the leaderboard. They scored 26.5, a massive improvement compared to last week's score of just 22 points.

Courtney and Hans got slammed for having "possibly the worst piece of art" on the show. Other teams also copped it for their "hospital" and "retirement" looking rooms.

But the one thing they all shared was impressive walk-in wardrobes.

Hayden and Sara redeemed themselves with their royal master bedroom. Source: The Block

HAYDEN AND SARA, NSW, APARTMENT 3, SCORE: 26.5 (WINNERS)

After winning this week's room reveal, it's safe to say Sara and Hayden won't be leaving the competition. They were the only couple who's master bedroom didn't cop a beating - with the exception of their artwork.

They continued their royal theme by going for a coffered ceiling and navy blue, regal bedhead which sat up against a dark featured wall - and judge Darren Palmer loved it.

"I love that they've got the ottoman at the foot of the bed that matches the bedhead, I think that's really elegant," Darren said.

Shaynna Blaze commended the couple on listening to some of her feedback and showing restraint.

"They wanted all these different textures and they were clashing. They were going to have venetian plaster, a textured wallpaper and lots of velvet, so they have really pulled back."

All the judges agreed that they have the right balance of deco and contemporary.

The room was also balanced, Shaynna said. Something they lacked in their $75,000 ensuite last week.

The positive feedback continued into their walk-in wardrobe with Neale Whitaker loving their floor to ceiling mirrors.

"It's a clever design that doubles the impact," he said.

"It's got a lot of finesse with LED lighting that serves a purpose," Darren said.

All the teams bar one (Carla and Bianca) struggled with their artwork, including Sara and Hayden. It was the only negative feedback they got - that and their final finishings.

"Overall, it's a nice bedroom," Neale said.

The couple redeemed their three-week losing streak with this royal, master bedroom. Picture: The Block

KERRIE AND SPENCE, SA, APARTMENT 1, SCORE: 24

Even though the judges described their master bedroom as "forgettable" they still managed to come second.

They had a double door entry, which opened into a spacious room, with a bed in the centre facing out to the terrace and understated pendant lights. Last week they halved the size of their ensuite to make room for a walk-in wardrobe.

Upon entry, all the judges loved the colour scheme on the bed, particularly the velvet spread, but said it lacked personality.

"We are in the master bedroom of a luxury apartment, I'm sorry, but I want a little bit of va voom, especially when I open big double doors," Neale said.

The judges had an issue with their arrangement, mainly pointing to the positioning of pendant lights and artwork.

"They're hospital lights with a hospital glow and it feels clinical," Shaynna said about the hanging lights over the bed.

"It's a forgettable bedroom from a buyer's perspective."

But that all changed when they walked into the wardrobe, with Neale saying, "This was the va voom I was after … this will attract buyers."

Kerrie and Spence’s master bedroom. Picture: The Block

The judges loved their colour combo and velvet touch. Picture: The Block

They also loved the walk-in wardrobe. Picture: The Block

The bedside table matched the other cabinetry.

Hanging lights had a ‘hospital’ feel, said the judges.



COURTNEY AND HANS, WA, APARTMENT 2: SCORE 22

Courtney and Hans got a taste of what it's like at the bottom of the pile.

They had the biggest room to renovate and style, at 65sq m, and they struggled.

They had plaster and styling issues and didn't manage to finish painting the room.

They went for a simple look, with a separate sitting area, a couple of chairs and a coffee table at the end of a kingsize bed.

Their room caused the most controversy among the judges. Shaynna and Darren loved their colour palette of popping mustard and burgundy pillows which complemented the pendant lights.

"I feel good when I walk in. The lights are gorgeous. Functional and mood lighting - they both get a tick," Shaynna said.

However, Neale completely disagreed, saying, "I'm just not feeling it.

"There's nothing in here that's going to make me want to buy it. Yes it's grand and majestic but it feels like an exercise in wasted space."

Then he pointed to the painting that Courtney spent two days deciding to buy (despite feedback saying she shouldn't).

"I mean, what do we do with these chairs, look at possibly the worst piece of art I've ever seen on The Block. I know I'm sounding very over the top, but I feel so strongly that the choice of art dictates the emotions you feel when you walk into the room."

He wanted to see more.

"Show me a couch, an ottoman, an amazing rug, floor-to-ceiling mirrors."

In order to sell the multimillion-dollar apartment, Neale said they're going to have to hand out flyers to cashed up 80 year olds at the local retirement village.

But again, he changed his mind upon entering the walk-in wardrobe.

"This is one of the most impressive walk-in wardrobes I've seen on The Block," he said.

They had the biggest room, but scored the lowest. Picture: The Block

Neale disliked the red velvet chairs. Picture: The Block

But he said their walk-in wardrobe was the best he’s seen. Picture: The Block

Shaynna and Darren loved their colour combo.

And Neale, well he described this as one of the worst paintings he’s seen on show.

NORM AND JESS, QLD, APARTMENT 4 (PENTHOUSE), SCORE: 22.5

Norm and Jess had a tiny 20sq m master bedroom to style. They went for parquetry floors, herringbone wall, recessed TV and a custom-made bedhead running the length of the wall with sconce lights above.

But their lush-looking navy and gold themed bed and TV turned out to be a massive turn-off for Neale, describing it as a "gold class cinema".

"If there was ever a room crying out for less is more, it's this one," Neale said. "I can see where they are trying to go. I actually think the colour palette is really clever and beautifully done, but wow, what an overload."

He also said it gave him indigestion …

Shaynna said though it gave her a good first impression, she felt claustrophobic. It needed simplicity, she said.

The teams should have just styled a walk-in wardrobe, because that's all the judges seem to like.

Again, when walking in they were blown away and Neale even got his breath back.

"I feel like I can breathe again," he said.

Darren described it as "awesome" and "beautiful", particularly their linen-look laminex and marble finish.

The judges liked their colour combo. Picture: The Block

But Neale described it as looking like a gold class cinema. Picture: The Block

The judges loved the walk-in wardrobe and study. Picture: The Block

They took Carla and Bianca’s bedside table as theirs was too small.

The judges said they had too much going on.

BIANCA AND CARLA, VIC, APARTMENT 5 (PENTHOUSE), SCORE: 22.5

The girls had a massive drop in points compared to last week's score of 27.

They continued their moody feel with a herringbone floor, dark curtains and a dark grey wall.

They struggled this week with out-of-whack tiles on their feature wall and not having the airconditioner vent visible.

"That charcoal monochromatic grey, on grey, on grey - it's very tactile for a natural palette to be so visually interesting," Darren said.

Shaynna loved their wooden bedside tables in the same style as the cabinet in their ensuite.

And finally, an artwork worth complimenting. The judges loved how it allowed the luxury of a TV (Samsung), but also how it turned into an artwork when switched off.

But that was about it for the positive feedback.

Neale didn't like their "praying mantis" looking light above the bed - he said he found it cold.

"There's a part of me that looks at that bed and thinks it's got some of the most beautiful styling I've ever seen on this show. But I don't think these girls are thinking how we actually live," Neale said. "It's style over substance. This doesn't function."

Shaynna asked whether it was a boy's only room.

"I feel this is so heavily masculine with the dark drapes, the dark walls, the charcoal. There's little in here that will appeal to a female buyer."

Surprise, surprise, their wardrobe was a winner.

"It's nice and detailed," Darren said. He loved the brass and matte black look.

Shaynna described their room as man cave. Picture: The Block

But they all loved their clever TV/artwork mounted on the wall. Picture: The Block

The matte black and gold was a winner in the wardrobe. Picture: The Block

They kept the wooden theme going with this bedside table.

SCOREBOARD

Hayden and Sara | Score: 26.5 (Winners)

Kerrie and Spence | Score: 24

Bianca and Carla | Score: 22.5

Norm and Jess | Score: 22.5

Courtney and Hans | Score: 22

Walk-in wardrobe is behind the bed. Picture: The Block

The judges loved how spacious it was. Picture: The Block

They kept their bedside simple.

But the judges didn’t like the choice of artwork.