Audience stunned by Ninja Warrior disaster

AUSTRALIAN Ninja Warrior viewers witnessed what was quickly dubbed the "biggest shock" in the show's history in the final moments of Sunday night's episode.

Last to attempt the course on Sunday was Jack 'Deadly Ninja' Wilson, a two-time grand finalist whose instantly recognisable costume - nothing but a pair of budgy smugglers emblazoned with the Aboriginal flag - has become arguably the most enduring image associated with Australian Ninja Warrior.

In the past two seasons, Jack Wilson has become one of Australian Ninja Warrior’s biggest star. Picture: Nine Network

He's spent the past two years acting as an unofficial ambassador for the show, travelling to rural Indigenous communities to preach the benefits of health and fitness.

He's also been heavily in training, focusing on outdoor gym work and rope climbing.

"It's the best I've felt in my life," he promises before fronting up to the course.

Hosts Rebecca Maddern and Ben Fordham don't hold back in hyping up this hot favourite.

"You can only imagine what we are about to witness" says Maddern. "He has been dreaming about this moment since last year."

Wilson clears the first obstacle with ease, then sizes up the second - a swinging pendulum that has felled more than a few hopefuls so far this season.

"The first obstacle is down - and you get a sense that we're going to be watching a lot of Jack over the next few weeks," says Fordham.

A quick run-up and leap through the air …

Deadly Ninja Jack Wilson during his brief time on the course.

… and Wilson slips straight off the pendulum and into the water, crashing out of the course - and Australian Ninja Warrior season three - a mere 25 seconds into his run.

The Deadly Ninja ends up in the drink.

The hosts look aghast - the live audience stunned.

"That is the biggest shock of Australian Ninja Warrior," says Maddern. "A grand finalist into the pool on the second obstacle - and one of the favourites. Jack Wilson looks like he's out. Completely out."

Rebecca and Ben are shocked.

Out of the water and chatting to on-course interviewer Freddie Flintoff, Wilson is surprisingly calm about his defeat.

"Anything can happen out there … that didn't go to plan. Simple mistakes can happen, that's the Ninja beauty. Happens to the best of us. Fell in the water; still happy to be here," he shrugs.

His plans for the future?

"Continue to train, continue to travel … you've just got to get up and keep walking, keep going."

Australian Ninja Warrior continues 7:30pm Monday on Nine.