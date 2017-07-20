21°
The 'best visitor experience' in Lennox Head

20th Jul 2017 11:45 AM
Beef+Beach Manager Maurice Lawless serving at the restaurant.
Beef+Beach Manager Maurice Lawless serving at the restaurant.

AT THE Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce Awards on Monday night, Beef+Beach Balcony Restaurant were thrilled to be presented with the award for 'Best Visitor Experience for Hospitality'.

"Winning this award (for the second year in a row) has given us a real boost and we are excited that the experience we provide at Beef+Beach is proving exceptional to our visitors," Beef+Beach Manager Maurice Lawless said.

"For us - it was not only a honour but a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication put in by the whole team."

"We strive to ensure that the customer's experience is top notch, and offer the freshest best quality food available that is served at the highest standard."

Beef+Beach is a balcony restaurant, located above the iconic Lennox Hotel, with views over the Pacific Ocean and Seven Mile Beach.

 

Lauren Dein from Barefruit Marketing accepting the award on beef+beach's behalf at the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce Awards on Monday night.
Lauren Dein from Barefruit Marketing accepting the award on beef+beach's behalf at the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce Awards on Monday night.

The business is well involved in the local community - hosting the annual Shake It Up Foundation Fundraiser, a large organization that raises awareness for Parkinson's disease, hosting the Lennox Head Evening View Club, a national women's organization formed by the Smith Family, as well as raising funds at the Annual Melbourne Cup Charity Luncheon for multiple local charities.

"We are proud to be a major part of Lennox Head and the heart of some local fundraising events," Maurice said.

"We also employ around 30 staff with specific skills, hospitality, retail and bar experience - achieving a high level of customer service."

The restaurant specialises in fresh seafood, premium steaks and an array of other meals - the menu is modern Australian and has something for everyone.

Executive Chef, Lachlan Smith uses the exclusive Josper Grill to cook on, the only one in the local area. Some of the most well known chefs use a Josper including Heston Blumenthal, Gordon Ramsey & Jamie Oliver.

Since inception in 2011, Beef+Beach have obtained a collection of awards for their food and views - including being awarded as the Winner of the Lennox Head Chamber Awards Visitor Experience in 2016, as well a Winner of Sydney Morning Herald's, Best View in 2013.

The business is currently in the process of extending the venue to cater for large weddings and events, as well as adding in a new kitchen to cater for more guests.

With expectations to bring lots of people to Lennox Head, which will be a major benefit for the community, businesses and local partnering suppliers.

"We're extremely excited for this upcoming venue, we expect that it will bring lots of tourism to the area as well as support local restaurants & suppliers such as videographers, photographers, florists and hairdressers - all will benefit from this," Maurice said.

"Most importantly though, winning this award last year has allowed us to reflect on what we do well but has made us even more determined to exceed the expectation of all our visitors, and we will carry this out with our venue extension."

Topics:  lennox head northern rivers community northern rivers lifestyle

