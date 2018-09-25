Best and worst Brownlow looks

Nadia Bartel on the 2018 Brownlow red carpet. Pic: Michael Klein

IF you tip your head back and sniff the air in Melbourne at the moment, it smells distinctly of spray tan. It's wafting over this fair city like a tangerine chemical cloud.

It's due to the fact that the 2018 Brownlow Medal count took place at Crown Casino on Monday night as the WAGs of the AFL put their best manicured foot forward for footy's night of nights.

The Brownlow is a special treat for those who like to cast a critical eye over a red carpet (preferably while eating Uber Eats in ill-fitting tracksuit pants).

Many of these women don't actually employ a stylist and as such - to blatantly misquote Forrest Gump - "the Brownlow red carpet is like a box of chocolates … you never know what you're going to get".

This year a pregnant Nadia Bartel hosted the red carpet, bringing her unique WAG insight to proceedings. This year Bartel opted for a J'Aton gown.

The other darling of the Browlow red carpet, Rebecca Judd, also opted for J'Aton, accessoried with diamonds from Paul Bram.

Perhaps the most talked about dress of the evening was that of Logan Shine, the guest of Jason Johannisen from the Western Bulldogs. So long is the train that we had trouble cropping it in, so we will bring it to you in multiple parts. Take a moment to consider how HEAVY that thing would be. She would almost have to get a Maxi Taxi home at the end of the night. Respect.

Jason Johannisen and Logan Shine. That’s some strong train game.

One of the most famous faces on the red carpet, Jesinta Franklin, also went with a train, albeit a slightly more managable one.

Jesinta Franklin.

Jessie Murphy is never scared to bring some wow factor to the red carpet and she didn't disappoint this year, with her hot-pink Oglia Loro Couture dress. She accessorised with an Angelina Jolie-style leg pop.

Jessie Murphy. Pic: Michael Klein

Another WAG who went with designer Oglia-Loro was Charlotte Ennels, who stood out in her barely there halter-neck gown.

Charlotte Ennels arrives ahead of the 2018 Brownlow Medal.

Another notable mention is Brooke Cotchin, wife of Trent Cotchin from the Richmond Tigers. She deserves a hat-tip for covering every single trick from the red carpet book: plunging neckline, thigh-high split, long train and a hint of side-boob. Lady, take a bow. That is no mean feat.

Brooke Cotchin, wife of Trent Cotchin of Richmond.

Here are the rest of the glam gowns from the 2018 Brownlow red carpet:

Tayla Harris. Pic: Michael Klein

Jesinta Franklin and Lance Franklin of the Swans.

Lauren Tscharke and Bryce Gibbs of the Crows.

Dani Shreeve.

Alisha Edwards and Steele Sidebottom of the Magpies.

Emily Hodgson and Tim Membrey of the Saints.

Ellie Thornycroft.

Isaac Smith of the Hawks and his partner Candice Quinlan.

Tex Walker of the Crows and Ellie Brown.

Brit Davis and Joel Selwood of the Cats.

Emma Giles and Jarryn Geary of the Saints arrive at the 2018 Brownlow Medal count.

Giants player Lachie Whitfield and Brigitta Olsen. Pic: Michael Klein

North Melbourne player Ben Cunnington and wife Belinda. Pic: Michael Klein

Alice Gough, partner of Paul Seedsman of Adelaide on the 2018 Brownlow red carpet.

Sebastian Ross of the Saints and Marnie O'Connor.

Hestor Brown and Ben Brown of the Kangaroos arrive ahead of the 2018 Brownlow Medal.

Logan Shine. Picture: Mark Stewart

GWS player Phil Davis and Greta Kernan. Pic: Michael Klein

Alexandra Bourne, partner of Zach Merrett of Essendon.

Jack Higgins of Richmond and partner Tenisha Cook.

Lucy McArthur arrives ahead of the 2018 Brownlow Medal.

Taylah Wilcox, partner of Jack Steele of St Kilda.

Brigitta Olsen, partner of Lachie Whitfield of Greater Western Sydney.

Sarah Roughead. Pic: Michael Klein

Touk Miller and Maddie Leek. Pic: Michael Klein

Hannah Davis, partner of Brownlow Medal favourite Tom Mitchell of the Hawks.

David Swallow and Georgie Homer. Pic: Michael Klein

Jordan Ablett. Picture: Mark Stewart

Trent Cotchin of the Tigers and Brooke Cotchin arrive ahead of the 2018 Brownlow Medal.

Jarrod Harbrow of Gold Coast and partner Emma Salam.

Alex Pendlebury.

Rosie Goddard, wife of Brendon Goddard of Essendon.

Kate Turner. Pic: Michael Klein

Jerri Jones and Nathan Jones of the Demons.

Ruby Keddie.

Max Gawn of Melbourne and partner Jessica Todd.

Stacey Kimpton, partner of Jake Melksham of Melbourne.

Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield and wife Mardi. Pic: Michael Klein

Isaac Heaney and Laura Houghton. Picture: Mark Stewart

Charlie Cameron of the Lions and Sari Jones.

Julie Clark arrives ahead of the 2018 Brownlow Medal.

Samanthan Erichsdotter the partner of Shane Edwards of the Tigers.

Luke Parker of Sydney and partner Kate Lawrence.

Shaun Higgins of North Melbourne and wife Heidi Higgins.

Jackson Macrae of Western Bulldogs and partner Louisa MacLeod.

Mitch Duncan of Geelong and partner Demi Miles.

Andrew Swallow of Gold Coast and partner Georgia Hormer.

Nathan Fyfe of Fremantle with partner Elli Brayshaw.