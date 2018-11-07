The $4 product every tired person needs

YOU'RE tired. I'm tired. We're all tired.

In order to stop being tired, we're supposed get eight hours of uninterrupted sleep, only drink one or two coffees a day and stop looking at the blinding blue light from our phones all the time.

That's cute, but no one does that.

So in lieu of actual rest, we have under-eye products to help us look awake.

The area under the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the skin on the rest of the face, so it needs extra TLC.

All you have to do is slap on a bit of eye cream at night over your moisturiser and you'll wake up with more hydrated under-eyes. Of course, you can also use eye cream in the morning, but I'm lazy so only bother in the evenings.

Eye masks are also great for reducing puffiness and dryness - and I've found a really good one that's only $4.

Here are nine great under-eye products to help make you look and feel more awake.

GARNIER HYDRA BOMB EYE TISSUE MASK

For $4 you can't go wrong.

Price: $4

Available from: Woolworths, Coles, Kmart, Priceline, Chemist Warehouse

These are basically mini sheet masks for your under-eyes.

They contain hyaluronic acid and orange juice. I have no idea if the inclusion of OJ is based on any science whatsoever, but it does create a nice cooling effect.

You can use the masks on bare, clean skin, or on top of your moisturiser and sunscreen.

I love to pop these on in the morning over my skincare and wear them during my morning walk, in the car or in Ubers.

People must think I'm crazy but vanity always wins over dignity.

PATCHOLOGY WINK WINK FLASHPATCH 5 MINUTE HYDROGELS

Try out this mini-packet before you invest in the big tub.

Price: $20 for four pairs (two night, two day). $22 for a five pack of day gels, $29 for a five pack of night gels. Tubs of 30 pairs cost $73 for day and $88 for night

Available from: Mecca Maxima

Patchology make a great range of face and under-eye masks.

This particular set of four masks is an affordable way to test them out before you commit to the tub of 30 pairs.

In this packet there are two pairs of day gels and two pairs of night. The night ones contain retinol - a form of vitamin A and one of the most powerful anti-ageing ingredients out there. After wearing them for five minutes, the under-eye area is plump and less puffy.

The masks are made from a clear plastic gel, so they're less visible than the Garnier ones and less likely to cause humiliation on the school run.

SPORTSGIRL UNMASKED ROSE EYE PATCHES

These are fun to pop on before you get ready for a night out.

Price: $19.95 for a tub of 30 pairs

Available from: Sportsgirl stores and online

The best thing about these Sportsgirl eye masks is that they're pink and shimmery. Plus, they're super cheap.

These are fun to keep in the bathroom and share with the other women in your household.

I love wearing these before a night out to prep the skin for makeup and reduce puffiness.

Fun fact: If you often wake up puffy, it could be due to your salt intake.

Actress Julianne Moore coined the term "sushi face" to describe that puffiness you get the morning after eating delicious food drowned in soy sauce.

Whenever she's in LA for awards season she refuses to eat sushi with her husband because she'll look puffy at the Golden Globes the next day. How ridiculously extra.

Julianne also walks on the shady side of the street to avoid sun damage. My kind of woman.

MURAD EYE LIFT FIRMING TREATMENT

This is hardcore stuff and it absolutely works.

Price: $124

Available from: Sephora

This product comes in two parts - the pump bottle containing the serum and then a plastic press-seal bag full of little fabric under-eye patches. You slather the serum on underneath your eyes, then pop a patch on top while it does its stuff.

The results are instant. That's because of all the hyaluronic acid packed into the serum. It's listed as the third ingredient - which is rare - and contains two different types of hyaluronic acid molecules, as well as vitamin E and zinc.

You get 40 pads or 20 pairs, so $124 divided by 20 is $6.20 per treatment. Not too bad.

MURAD RETINOL YOUTH RENEWAL EYE SERUM

It’s great for travel because it’s less prone to leaking than a jar or tub.

Price: $118

Available from: Sephora

Here you get three retinols in one - a retinoid, a retinol and a retinol booster. Retinol helps the skin regenerate itself and gets rid of fine lines.

I remember towards the end of my bottle I just started slathering this stuff over my whole face, because #yolo.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY EYE RESCUE

All hail the queen, Charlotte Tilbury.

Price: $46 from Net-A-Porter, $90 from Charlotte Tilbury online

British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury makes amazing products, but they're all very expensive. Also, they're not stocked in any bricks-and-mortar stores in Australia, which is annoying because you can't try before you buy.

All of Charlotte's "Magic" range of skin products are fantastic, albeit overpriced. They're great to give or receive as gifts and add that little bit of luxury into your everyday routine.

While 15ml doesn't sound like a lot for an eye cream, this tub actually lasts for ages because you only need a little bit.

For some reason, the luxury online store Net-A-Porter is selling Eye Rescue for $46 at the moment, so get in before it sells out.

VOTARY INTENSE EYE OIL

I can't believe I'm recommending a $230 eye oil but it feels so nice and lush.

Price: $230

Available from: Votary online, soon in Sephora

Votary is a natural luxury beauty brand that mainly sells fancy, expensive oils.

I never believed in fancy oils until I used one. They leave the skin super hydrated and bouncy the next day.

This is basically a little under-eye pen with a cooling metal roller ball at the end. You roll it under your eyes before bed - it contains retinol, which should only be used at night - and wake up with hydrated under-eyes.

Please don't hate me for recommending something so tiny and expensive.

KIEHL'S AGE DEFENDER EYE REPAIR UNDEREYE CREAM

If you don't own an eye cream, I'm not having sex with you.

Price: $46

Available from: David Jones, Myer, Kiehl's online

It is a truth universally acknowledged that men who use eye creams are sexier than those who do not. My boyfriend has used this for ages and I always steal it from him when I run out of my own stuff.

Kiehl's make great under-eye products and they're all under $100 - most are less than $50. They've even made a special one for men so they don't feel emasculated when buying bougie skincare.

The way beauty brands market male products is so comical. All of Kiehl's other eye creams come in cute feminine colours, but they've carefully packaged this cream into a super masculine black tub with bold, red text in caps.

Society tells men who take care of themselves that they're vain and probably a little bit gay, which is ridiculous. Men who look awake, hydrated and wrinkle-free are far better than the alternative.

And every vain, gay man I know is wonderful.

