Monk’s ex stole flowers from gravesites

STU Laundy has confessed to stealing flowers from gravesites to give to women on dates.

The publican, who is heir to a $400 million family fortune, opened up to Sami Lukis on her podcast, Romantically Challenged.

Laundy told Lukis that he's old-fashioned and likes to give women flowers on dates.

"I'll tell you a funny story with flowers," he said.

"When I was a kid I didn't live far from Rookwood cemetery, so that was always where I would drive through to get to work. I had free flowers basically."

"What?" a shocked Lukis said. "You used to steal flowers from gravesites to give to girls you were dating?"

Laundy laughed and added there was one gravesite in particular he used to steal from.

"Mrs Smith, may she rest in peace," he said. "She had a lot of visitors and always a lot of flowers."

"Far out!" Lukis replied. "You're a frickin' tight-arse!"

Bachelorette winner Stu Laundy is a third-generation publican.

"She was a popular lady, there were so many flowers," Laundy continued. "I didn't think Mrs Smith would notice them missing."

Laundy, 45, complained on the podcast that most of the women he's met since separating from his wife of 15 years have been too sexually aggressive.

"To put it in a nutshell, I've met a lot of girls who've got a one-track mind in the last few years, and it scares someone like me," he said.

"I'm old-fashioned … I don't want it first date, I don't want it second date. I want to take it easy, I wanna find the comfort level that I had for 15 years.

"Sex is extremely important, but what I'm saying is I want to not rush it. Because of Tinder, I don't know, everyone seems to be in a rush nowadays."

Laundy's last relationship was with Sophie Monk who picked the publican to be the winner of her season of The Bachelorette.

"I had zero intentions of doing a dating reality show but because I'd been single for about three years at the time and I had met Sophie once before and she took my breath away and made me laugh," Laundy said on the podcast.

"After a fair bit of coaxing from the producers there at The Bachelorette, I decided to go on and take a massive punt really."

Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy at the 31st ARIA Awards.

The massive punt didn't work out and Monk announced on Instagram in January that the two had ended their relationship.

"I don't know how to explain this because it's an unusual circumstance to be in," Monk wrote.

"But because I entered this relationship so publicly, I know I owe an answer to Australia about my personal life.

"I went into this experience looking to settle down and start a family.

"I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for, but unfortunately it just didn't work out.

"As much as I respect him, we are just very different people."

Laundy later told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa that he only found out the relationship was over after seeing Monk's Instagram post.

"It was Soph's (decision) - and apart from being so publicly brushed, I have no hard feelings whatsoever," he said on radio.

"I sort of found out via Instagram, but we both knew in our hearts it was pushing toward a friendship … I think it was a decision we'd both been coming to."