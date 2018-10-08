Sam Frost slams the Honey Badger: ‘Poor effort!’

SAM Frost has hit out at the Honey Badger after last week's controversial finale of The Bachelor.

Nick Cummins sparked outrage when he rejected both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman in the final episode. He told the two women he "won't be entering any relationships if I can't give 100 per cent of me" and that his head was "very cloudy" and he was "a little bit lost".

Speaking to news.com.au in her capacity as an ambassador for this weekend's TAB Everest, Frost said she wasn't impressed with Cummins' justification.

"I do feel for the girls," she said.

"I don't think people understand when you go on a show like The Bachelor that you quit your job because you don't know how long you're going to be there for. These beautiful girls would have quit their job, they put their lives on hold in the hopes of finding someone.

Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman were the final two on the latest season of The Bachelor.

"You have to be quite vulnerable to do The Bachelor and to put yourself out there to a guy who is dating multiple women. It's quite difficult being so vulnerable. These poor girls let their walls down and let him in only for him to say he's not ready. It's like, 'Mate, you probably should have thought about that before you signed on to be the Bachelor.'

"I think it's a pretty poor effort on behalf of Nick," she said.

Frost appeared on the second season of The Bachelor in 2014 and was proposed to by Blake Garvey in the finale. But before the finale had even aired, Garvey had dumped Frost and had started dating Louise Pillidge who finished third on the show. (They've since split too.)

"To Nick's credit, he didn't choose someone only to then run off with someone else," Frost told news.com.au.

"I think what he did is way better than hopping down on one knee and proposing. Let's not forget that by the way … what on earth was going through his (Blake's) mind to go, 'I'm not 100 per cent sure she's the one but I'm going to propose to her?'

Blake Garvey proposed to Sam Frost on The Bachelor.

"I will say I do think that it is quite brave of Nick to just say, 'I'm not feeling it' knowing that there would have been a backlash," Frost continued.

"Imagine if Nick chose someone at the end but he wasn't feeling it and was just pretending because he felt pressured to. I think that ultimately the girl at the end, either Brittany or Sophie, they would have been more heartbroken in the long run. Having to go through a public breakup is quite awful, particularly when so many people are invested in your relationship."

Since having her heart broken by Garvey, Frost has carved out a successful career in the media which has included starring on The Bachelorette, co-hosting the 2Day FM breakfast show with Rove McManus and landing a role on Home And Away.

The latest cap in her feather is her ambassadorship for the TAB Everest which is the world's richest turf horse race with a $13 million prize.

"I love the races so much," Frost said ahead of this weekend's event.

"It's a really great day out with friends, I love the fashion and getting dressed up, I love the horses, you get to have a champagne and everyone's always in great spirits."

Frost is one of the many famous faces who will be in the crowd at Royal Randwick on Saturday with former One Director member Liam Payne providing the post-race entertainment.