The 66 ridiculous baby names NZ banned in 2018

WHAT'S in a name? Well, usually letters, for a start.

New Zealand's Department of Internal affairs has released a list of baby names it rejected last year - two of which were not names, but Roman numerals II and III.

A total of 66 names got the boot and included a mix of royal titles, military ranks and one that was possibly a kind of lipstick.

See the full list of banned names below

Six babies missed out on being called King, two applications were received for the name Queen and three bubs missed out on being dubbed Royalty for life, the NZ Herald reports.

Saint was always a popular choice with parents - with three applications received (and denied) for that moniker.

The list of banned baby names in New Zealand has been revealed and they are pretty ridiculous.

There was also a number of names with unique spellings that could have passed as a royal title.

Other parents felt their little ones were on equal levels as the Almighty - depending on what you believe in - and offered the likes of Allah, Emperor, Emprah, Messiah and Majesty.

The name Royale got two applications, Royelle one, Roil one and another mum just wanted everyone to know how special her wee one was with the name Royale-Bubz.

>>REVEALED: Top 20 bogan baby names for 2018

Jeff Montgomery, registrar-general of births, death and marriages, said there were boundaries put in place that made sure names did not cause offence, were of reasonable length and did not unjustifiably resemble an official title or rank.

"The name of any baby born and registered in New Zealand must comply with New Zealand's rules, regardless of the nationality of the parents," he said.

Not sure you’d want to be called II for life.

"For example, you'll need to rethink swear words, names of more than 70 characters, numerals or anything unpronounceable - like a backslash or a punctuation mark.

"There's no problem if you want to give your child a spelled-out number or even a silly name, but remember your child has to live with it."

Of the almost 60,000 children born in New Zealand each year, less than 1 per cent of babies had their name personally considered by the registrar-general - something that happened if families wanted to present their reasons behind a certain name that had failed the criteria.

Last year's top baby names were Oliver and Charlotte; the same as 2017. Top favourites for Maori baby names were Nikau and Mia.

ALL THE NAMES DECLINED IN 2018

Source: Department of Internal Affairs

Allah: 1

Avaya-Royal: 1

Duke: 1

Emperor: 1

Emprah: 1

Gunner: 1

Heaven-Princezz-Star: 1

Hunter-Rhouge: 1

II: 2

III: 1

Jahstice: 1

Judge: 1

Jusdyce: 1

Justus: 1

Kiing: 1

King: 6

Kingdavid: 1

Kyro-King: 1

Lee-Royal: 1

Majestee-Honours: 1

Majesty: 1

Major: 1

Messiah: 2

Miss: 2

Prince: 4

Prince-Ryder: 1

Princess-Dixie-Rose: 1

Prinz: 1

Prynce: 1

Queen: 2

Rhoyal-Kahurangi: 1

Rogue: 1

Roil: 1

Royaale: 1

Royal: 6

Royale: 2

Royale-Bubz: 1

Royality: 1

Royalty: 3

Royelle: 1

Saint: 3

Sir: 1

Sire: 1

Zdiam-Bishop: 1

TOTAL: 66

This article originally appeared on the NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission