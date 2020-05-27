The $2.6m DA that divided Lennox Head

An artist's impression of the proposed new building at 74 Ballina St, Lennox Head.

PLANS for a $2.6 million development in the heart of Lennox Head are expected to get the green light at Thursday’s Ballina Shire Council meeting.

The DA includes the demolition of the existing post office building in the main street to make way for a new three-storey building with food and drink premises and retail shops (ground and second floors) business premises (second floor) and shop top housing comprising of two residential dwellings (third floor).

The ground floor of the development will also incorporate Australia Post, alfresco dining and amenities.

It’s a development which has divided the community.

During the public exhibition period, the council received 17 submissions in support of the DA, and 17 submissions in opposition.

The main concerns centred around the building’s height and scale, and insufficient car parking.

But others argued a new building of this type would add vibrancy to the village.

In assessing the DA, council staff explained the shortfall in onsite car parking would be dealt with through a Voluntary Planning Agreement, with the applicant to pay a contribution for the deficit.

“The money received will assist funding of a study of car parking and infrastructure

related needs within the Lennox Head Village Centre,” the council report explains.

“With regard to the minor exceedence in the height limit of 700mm to enable the lift

overrun to be placed on the roof of the building, it is considered acceptable as it will

not be visible from the street or the park due to its location within the roof line.

“The proposed development of the site offers a design that will enhance the Lennox Village commercial precinct.

“The proposed redevelopment of the old post office/commercial premise and residence provides a building that is functional and complements the existing village character by providing a pedestrian linkage through to the open spaces off Park Lane while providing an aesthetic modern building that adds architectural interest to the Ballina Street facade.”

Staff have recommended the DA be approved.

Councillors will discuss the matter at Thursday’s ordinary meeting.