The 20 housemates joining Big Brother

After a six-year hiatus, Big Brother is back for its 12th season and this year's housemates have been revealed.

Competing for the top prize of $250,000, the cast brings together 20 individuals from all around Australia with former Channel 9 presenter, Sonia Kruger jumping networks to Channel 7 to continue her hosting duties.

The Big Brother house has also been moved from the Gold Coast to Sydney and there'll also be a few shifts in format too. Unlike previous seasons, this year's series has been pre-filmed and for the first time in Australian Big Brother history, housemates will nominate and evict each other from the house, with the winner decided by fans in a live finale.

Now, ahead of the show's official premiere on June 8, familiarise yourself with the 2020 housemates.

ALLAN, 31, SYDNEY

A high-achieving corporate salesman, Allan will pull out all the stops to take out the top prize. He describes himself as a "master manipulator" and is eager to play the game even if that makes him some enemies along the way. Despite this, he still lives at home and admits he struggles with basic household chores like cooking, cleaning and washing.

ANGELA, 38, PERTH

If there's one housemate who's going to stand up to Big Brother himself, it's Angela. Born and raised in the "Beverly Hills of Kenya," she moved to Australia without her parents at the age of 17. Although she's unapologetically ambitious, opinionated and doesn't have time for boring or superficial conversations, she does have a softer side, or so she's says.

CASEY, 25, PERTH

A bit of a bogan, Casey is hoping her slightly chaotic and hyperactive energy won't rub people the wrong way. Having grown up in Kalgoorlie, she's a country girl at heart and one day hopes to work with kids in need.

CHAD, 27, SYDNEY

A natural in front of the camera, Chad went from working on a construction site to modelling for the likes of Vogue, GQ, Country Road and David Jones. He's an expert in schmoozing and working a room and is eager to establish himself as a chill alpha male who's friends with everyone. Just don't get him on a day when he's had less than eight hours of sleep.

DANIEL, 28, MELBOURNE

Former AFL player, Daniel is a typical Aussie larrikin. He's a class clown who's a bit of a "unique, funny weirdo" and plans on using his quirky nature to win people over. But will his tactics work?

DANNI, 34, TOWNSVILLE

Intuitive and observant, Danni is hoping to draw on her interest in psychology in order to manipulate the dynamics in her favour. The mum-of-two describes herself as open-minded, selfless and a great listener, however is fearful of accidentally rubbing people the wrong way with a rogue comment.

GARTH, 50, SYDNEY

A born entertainer, Garth's job as the director of a recruitment agency makes him a pro at reading people. He isn't afraid of the limelight, or a statement blazer, and while his love of gossip might get him into trouble, it's not going to stop him from sharing his opinions.

HANNAH, 26, PERTH

Growing up in a footy family with two brothers has primed Hannah's confident, cutthroat and super competitive nature and she's not afraid of bulldozing over obstacles that get in her way. Currently single, the communications specialist admits she'd fall for a man who knows how to cook.

IAN, 25, PERTH

More comfortable toughing it out in the bush than being stuck in a house, Ian is taking himself out of his comfort zone by going on Big Brother. Born to geologist parents, he's fascinated by the natural world and wants to see how far into the competition he can get without compromising on his values.

KIERAN, 21, ADELAIDE

A Big Brother superfan, Kieran has his eyes on the prize and will do anything to win the competition - as long as it doesn't involve driving. You might be familiar with his viral videos featuring his terrible but hilarious attempts at learning how to drive, the likes of which have earnt him the title of "Adelaide's worst driver".

LAURA, 25, MELBOURNE

From Fiji to New York and Los Angeles, Laura's career as a professional dance teacher, performer and choreographer has taken her all over the world. She's no stranger to working hard and hustling and is uncompromising on her values.

MARISSA, 62, SYDNEY

To Marissa, age is truly just a number and she's eager to bring her energy and zest for life into the competition. It's not her first time in the spotlight either. Along with her twin sister, she is credited with bringing aerobics to Australia in the 80s, achieving regular TV appearances, a long list of celebrity clients and a cult following.

MAT, 30, BROKEN HILL

Down-to-earth, witty and good-natured family man, Mat is hoping his time on Big Brother will challenge himself while introducing him to a diverse group of people. While he's always down for a chat, he's afraid people might take advantage of his naive nature.

SARAH, 19, MELBOURNE

The youngest housemate in this year's competition, Sarah is a literal pocket rocket. While she didn't have the easiest start to life - she grew up in poverty - her experiences with adversity have made her a resilient and optimistic battler.

SHANE, 39, TWEED HEADS

Naturally funny, effervescent and full of energy, don't let Shane's lighthearted demeanour fool you. The marriage celebrant and former DJ, MC and cabin crew member knows how to play a strong social game and is in the competition to win.

SOOBONG, 48, ADELAIDE

A Jack of all trades, SooBong has been a singer, ski instructor, casino dealer, personal trainer, golf coach, sound engineer, vocal coach and is a divorced father-of-three. A little bit "crazy" (his words, not ours) his friends call him Bart, after Bart Simpson due to his cheeky and naughty nature.

SOPHIE, 25, DARWIN

A former elite gymnast, Sophie's Olympic dreams were dashed at just 18 when a career-ending back injury meant she had to retire from the sport and give up her spot on the 2012 London Olympics team. She now plans on using her competitive nature and athletic edge to win challenges and claim the top prize.

TALIA, 22, ADELAIDE

Confident, smart and incredibly switched on, Talia wants to challenge gender stereotypes during her time in the house. Despite her age and "girly-girl" appearance, her life outside the competition sees her managing a job site of 50 men and she's a natural leader.

XAVIER, 23, SYDNEY

A chilled-out surfer boy from Sydney, Xavier is a people person through and through. Despite this, he says he can be a bit of a trouble maker and doesn't like overly opinionated people who take themselves too seriously. But will his cheeky streak rub others the wrong way?

ZOE, 39, MELBOURNE

A self-confessed "fun mum", Zoe's lack of filter is sure to result in some laughs and clashes. She sees herself as the "mother hen" and can't stand mess, lying, cheating or backstabbing.

Big Brother debuts on Monday, June 8 at 7.30pm on Channel 7

Originally published as The 20 housemates joining Big Brother