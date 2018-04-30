Menu
Could a helping of fish and chips aid in the battle against degenerative brain disease?
Lifestyle

Thank cod for this humble takeaway

30th Apr 2018 4:48 PM

FISH and chips could prevent the onset of Parkinson's disease, research suggests.

Scientists say eating parvalbumin - a protein found in several fish species including cod - can be a simple way to stop the brain disease developing.

A study found that it scavenged another protein that was believed to cause Parkinson's - the condition that killed boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The finding could also help sufferers of other incurable neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's, motor neurone and Huntington's.

Lead author Professor Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, said: "Parvalbumin collects up the 'Parkinson's protein' and prevents it from aggregating, simply by aggregating itself first.”

This prevents the protein, called alpha-synuclein, from forming harmful amyloid structures which can damage brain cells.

Fish-rich diets have long been associated with fewer cases of degenerative brain conditions. Fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6 were thought to be the reason. But the study suggests parvalbumin provides the benefit.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

