Thai community targeted by ‘$9 million fraud ring’

Supplied picture obtained on February 22, 2020 of a NSW Police detective and a 27-year-old Thai woman who was arrested over an alleged $9 million-dollar fraud and money laundering syndicate targeting the Thai-Australian community across NSW. (AAP Image/Supplied/NSW Police Media) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A Thai woman has faced court over an alleged $9 million fraud and money laundering ring after being arrested by a NSW Police strike force.

Siriluck Fatima Chimmalee, 27, appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after being arrested in Strathfield South, in Sydney's inner west, on Friday morning.

She is facing three counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception - a charge which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Police will allege she used social media to target the Thai-Australian community and advertise inflated rates for exchanging money.

Court documents state between November 2016 and January 2018 she purported to be licensed money remitter when she allegedly convinced the victim to hand over $1.8 million.

A Louis Vuitton bag seized in the raid. Picture: NSW Police

Over the same time period police alleged she portrayed an image of success and affluence to deceive people in trusting and trading with her to collect another $2.6 million by posing as a legitimate money remitter with a relationship with major banks.

During the searches, officers seized high-end women’s bag and shoes. Picture: NSW Police

Police allege between October 2017 and November 2018 Chimmalee retained $4.9 million by telling a woman public holidays, banking limits and the freezing of her accounts prevented access to the funds.

The arrest follows a one-and-a-half year investigation by Strike Force McKeon into reports of fraud and money laundering.

NSW Police raided two properties on Friday and seized high-end fashion and clothing items and electronics.

Chimmalee did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

She will face Burwood Local Court on Tuesday.