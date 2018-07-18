Thai cave rescue boys in TV ‘thankyou’

The Thai boys with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand, shortly after they were discovered alive. Picture: AP

THE 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave will make their first public appearance when they hold a nationally-televised news conference in Chiang Rai tonight.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach sparked an international rescue effort after they became trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave complex.

The boys and their coach have been in hospital in Chiang Rai since they were rescued.

The Thai government will allot 45 minutes' airtime on its Thailand Moves Forward show for the soccer team's news conference.

The show, which will be recorded at Chiang Rai's provincial hall at around 6pm local time (9pm AEST) after the evening national anthem, will also be broadcast live across dozens of channels.

Some of the boys are seen while recovering in hospital after being pulled from a flooded cave.

Some Thai television personalities joked that the boys will help ratings of the otherwise dull television series, which is usually reserved for monotonous conversations about the military government's performance.

"This is the story all Thais want to hear. Don't switch it off, don't put it on mute," joked a presenter of VOICE TV, a television station that is often critical of the military government.

The soccer team's rescue operation drew global media attention and hundreds of journalists to the scene.

Many journalists left after the last four boys and their coach were brought out safely last week. But the sleepy, northern town of Chiang Rai kicked into action again today ahead of the boys' much-anticipated appearance.

The boys, their coach and some rescuers will be asked a series of carefully- vetted questions submitted by journalists in advance, officials said. They have asked the media and the public to respect the boys privacy after they are discharged, citing concerns about the sudden affect of media attention on the boys' mental health.

"The media know that the children are in a difficult situation, they have overcome peril and if you ask risky questions then it could break the law," Tawatchai Thaikaew, deputy permanent secretary at the Justice Ministry, told reporters.

"We don't know what wounds the kids are carrying in the hearts."