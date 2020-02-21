Test your fitness while raising money for fires

FITNESS FOR FIRES: Union Fitness Lismore will host over 100 people at their Fitness for Firies functional fitness competition on Saturday February 22. L-R Lana Murray, Jay Onslow, Brandon King, Tina Schilling and Tim Chapman show their commitment.

FITNESS FOR FIRES: Union Fitness Lismore will host over 100 people at their Fitness for Firies functional fitness competition on Saturday February 22. L-R Lana Murray, Jay Onslow, Brandon King, Tina Schilling and Tim Chapman show their commitment.

WHEN Lismore’s Union Fitness Co decided to get behind the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal, they decided to hold an event which would benefit everyone involved.

Hence, their Fitness for Fires Functional Fitness Competition on Saturday February 22, will see 50 teams from across the region battle it out for a very good cause while they show of their muscles, core-strength and agility.

Union Fitness Co co-owners Jay Onslow and Tim Chapman said they have raised $6,000 already.

Teams aid an entry fee of $120.

Onslow said between 8am and 2pm 100 competitors will go head-to-head to win prizes.

He said the joint will be jumping with competitors, sponsors, family, friends and supporters.

“We have teams from our gym and other gyms and fitness centres from around the Northern Rivers,” Onslow said.

“Teams will be scored in the open and beginner categories, each workout will be scored and the inners will be announce at the end of the four different workouts.”

Chapman said there will also be a huge raffle on the day with some amazing prizes and a special treats for the kids.

“A fire truck and crew from Dunoon Rural Fire Service will be here,” he said.

“Food vans and coffee are available during the day and a DJ will be mixing the tunes for the athletes to throw down to.”

Onlsow said plenty of local businesses have jumped on board and donated cash or prizes for the day.

“We are really grateful to Bank of Queensland, La Barraca, Bank Cafe, Sivbuild, Direct Whole Foods, Farmer Charlies Lismore, the Kitchen Shelf, KBH Earthmoving, Bunyips. BCC Lismore, Harvey Norman Lismore, Brightway Lighting, Dudgeon Berry Insurance, Bush Fire Risk, Sodhi Bus Comp. Scott Gibson Painting Contractors and Troy Williams Pool Cleaning,” he said.