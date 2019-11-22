Tesla unveils first electric pick-up truck

Tesla has unveiled its first pick-up truck, a sharply angled vehicle that chief executive Elon Musk says is crucial in helping to "solve sustainable energy".

Tesla has unveiled its first electric pick-up truck that looks like a futuristic angular armoured vehicle in gunmetal grey, as the California company takes aim at the heart of Detroit car makers' profits.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the Cybertruck would have a starting price of $US39,900 ($A58,800) and production was expected to begin in late 2021.

Other versions will be priced at $US49,900 and $US69,900 with the most expensive offering a range of more than 800km.

"We need sustainable energy now. If we don't have a pick-up truck, we can't solve it. The top three selling vehicles in America are pick-up trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pick-up truck," he said on Thursday.

The truck, which Musk claimed "won't scratch and dent", was described as having windows made from armoured glass.

But the glass cracked like a spider web when hit with a metal ball during a demonstration. Musk appeared surprised but noted the glass had not completely broken.

Reactions on Twitter ranged from love to hate of the sharply angled vehicle.

"I just watched tesla release the #cybertruck and honestly? My life feels complete," wrote @aidan_tenud, while @nateallensnyde wrote, "Its nice to see Elon Musk make a cardboard box car he drew in kindergarten."

Musk earlier tweeted the design was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar that doubled as a submarine in the 1970s 007 film The Spy Who Loved Me.

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery electric car, into pick-up trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor Co's F-150, along with models by General Motors Co, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV .