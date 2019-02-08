Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3.
Motoring

Tesla's cool new feature sinks its teeth into criminals

by Dom Tripolone
8th Feb 2019 1:51 PM

MOVE over Big Brother Tesla is doing the watching now.

The electric car maker's boss Elon Musk has detailed a new feature called "Sentry Mode" - due in coming weeks, it's sure to put criminals on notice.

This security feature uses the car's 360-degree cameras that as part of the brand's latest "Autopilot" technology can provide a surround view of the vehicle, eliminating blind spots.

Now the tech has been enlisted to stand watch over your vehicle when it is not in use. This follows customer complaints about a string of break-ins and damage inflicted on unattended vehicles.

The upgrades will be part of Tesla’s Autopilot functions.
The surveillance feature will be able to detect a robbery or damage - for example, a dooring in a carpark - and start recording it to provide video evidence to catch perpetrators.

In typical Tesla style, the Sentry Mode has a unique quirk. It will blast Bach's Toccata and Fugue - the music best known as the precursor Dracula's appearance - when it detects an incident starting.

Musk says the Sentry Mode occasionally will play a heavy metal version, too.

Musk says a "Dog Mode" will be available along with the Sentry Mode in the next over-the-air update.

Dog Mode is designed to provide a safe environment for your pet if you decide to leave it unattended inside the vehicle. Dog Mode is expected to play music, keep air-conditioning on and display a message on the vehicle's centre screen altering passers-by that all is well inside the vehicle and display current interior temperature.

Again this feature is in response to owner feedback.

