Terror raids lead to arrest of 21-year-old man in Brisbane

A 21-year-old man from Kuraby, south of Brisbane, has been charged with terrorism-related offences.

The man was arrested at his home on Didcot St this morning, following a raid by the Australian Federal Police, Queensland Police Service and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

It will be alleged that between late 2016 and early 2017, the man made preparations to travel to Syria to engage in "hostile activities".

It will also be alleged he encouraged and recruited children to join him in travelling to Syria, so that they could also "join organisations engaged in hostile activities against foreign governments".

The Kuraby man and the kids he was encouraging were not successful in leaving Australia.

The man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

He has been charged with five counts of preparations for incursions into foreign countries for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities (preparatory acts), two counts of recruiting persons to join organisations engaged in hostile activities against foreign Governments (both juveniles), and seven counts of preparations for incursions into foreign countries for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities (preparatory acts).

The maximum penalty for the preparation for a foreign incursion offence is life imprisonment, and for recruitment for foreign incursion offences, 25 years.

The investigation is ongoing.

"The Queensland JCTT (Joint Counter Terrorism Team) would like to reassure the community there is no current or impending threat to the community as a result of today's activities," a statement read.

AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Matthew Rippon, National Manager Counter Terrorism, praised the tenacity of investigators from all agencies, in what is "a highly complex and sensitive investigation".

"Today's operational activity is a reminder that the threat posed by terrorism is ongoing but the community should have confidence in the Queensland JCTT pursuing all investigative avenues at their disposal to contribute to the safety of our community", he said.

"The collective power and capabilities of all agencies in the JCTT sends a strong message about the commitment to thoroughly investigate and then put before the courts those who engage in terrorism related activity."

QPS Acting Assistant Commissioner Bill Graham, Intelligence, Counter Terrorism and Major Events Command, praised the work of all agencies involved in the investigation.

"The QPS remains committed to working with its partner agencies for the safety and security of the whole community."

Anyone with information on criminal or national security matters should always come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think that information may be. The National Security Hotline is 1800 123400.