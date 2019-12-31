Terrifying moment semi loses control

The moment a semi-trailer smashes into a highway pileup and flies towards a television news crew has been caught on camera.

The horrific crash left a Texas state trooper severely injured, while another man was pinned to his ute for several hours on Friday.

A photographer from KCBD NewsChannel 11 captured the carnage - a tractor trailer spinning out of control - on camera.

The vehicle swerves around the initial collision and into the grass as the troopers try to run and dive out of its way.

The state trooper tries to run out of harm's way. Picture: KXAN.

The shocking footage shows the trooper frantically running for his life before he is hit by the large truck.

A man was filmed running to his ute moments before he was pinned underneath the trailer for hours.

Emergency services eventually rescued him using the "jaws of life," which include tools like cutters, spreaders and rams.

Thankfully, both men - including the trooper who was hit - are expected to recover from their injuries, according to Sgt Johnny Bures.

Eyewitness and veteran snapper Caleb Holder didn't expect another accident to happen when he was called to document the crash scene.

The semi-truck hurtles out of control. Picture: KXAN

The KCBD news crew were on the scene at Highway 84 and County Road 3600 in Lubbock County to film another accident today.

Holder had his camera angled towards the initial pileup when the vehicle skidded out of control and hurtled towards them.

"We could hear more tires screeching and then just barely see headlights coming in through the fog," the photographer recalled.

"The semi overturned and then slid on its side, onto the shoulder, and then on top of that pick-up."

The truck crashed at the scene of an accident. Picture: KCBD 11

"I remember looking back and seeing the trooper also running, and then I could see that he had fallen down and that the trailer was coming really close to him."

"I've never seen anything like that in person."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission