Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

5th Mar 2020 6:06 AM

A MAN will face court today after he allegedly broke into a Goonellabah home and sexually touched a woman who was sleeping next to her two daughters.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged four and five, were asleep in their Allingham Place, Goonellabah home, all sharing the same bed.

About 4am the woman was woken by a man sitting on her bed sexually touching her.

She screamed, and the man ran from the premises.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and commenced an investigation with the assistance of detectives and crime scene officers.

About 3pm yesterday, a 19-year-old man was arrested at a home in Simpson Place, Goonellabah.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence (sexual touching).

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

The two children were not harmed during the incident.

More Stories

Show More
break in northern rivers crime sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A million reasons why this Ballina auction was so crowded

        premium_icon A million reasons why this Ballina auction was so crowded

        News A WATERFRONT property in East Ballina has sold for more than a million dollars at auction on Saturday.

        Thousands cured of hep C, but many more may need treatment

        Thousands cured of hep C, but many more may need treatment

        Health A SIMPLE program of tablets could help the 3000 others expected to be living with...

        He was literally born to sing the blues

        He was literally born to sing the blues

        News MUCH-LOVED American electric blues artist Cedric Burnside is coming to the Northern...

        ‘Super teachers’: Will we get one here?

        premium_icon ‘Super teachers’: Will we get one here?

        News THE program will pluck the best teachers from across the state for a new unit...