Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman was attacked while walking near Lighthouse Beach at Ballina.
A woman was attacked while walking near Lighthouse Beach at Ballina.
News

Terrifying attack on Ballina beach track

Alison Paterson
16th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman received a terrible shock when she was grabbed by a man while on a local beach track on Thursday afternoon.

She kept her cool, fought back and used her metal drink bottle to foil the stranger and escape.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Mary Tanner said as soon as the victim told the on duty lifesaver at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, of the incident, they called the police.

"The woman, 24, told officers she was walking along the Lighthouse Beach access trail at 3.15pm and was approached by an older man who grabbed her by the arm," she said.

"The man, who looked around 60 years old, allegedly grabbed her by the wrists and forearm, but she swung her metal drink bottle at the attacker."

Acting Insp Smith said officers are making further inquiries are with Marine Rescue Ballina and other nearby CCTV operators.

"We have increased our presence in the area and upped the number of foot patrols," she said.

"If any witnessed the incident or has any information please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000".

balina beach northern rivers crime police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast talent on show as Archibald goes regional

        Premium Content North Coast talent on show as Archibald goes regional

        Art & Theatre The Northern Rivers gallery will be the first stop for the prestigious art show’s regional tour.

        ‘Affordable housing’ DA released for public comment

        Premium Content ‘Affordable housing’ DA released for public comment

        News The proposed development would involve nine buildings and could house 132...

        Proposal for new camping sites on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Proposal for new camping sites on the Northern Rivers

        Council News There are homes and a studio are already on the property

        $400,000 meditation hall planned for Northern Rivers site

        Premium Content $400,000 meditation hall planned for Northern Rivers site

        Council News The aim is to deliver a "retreat style experience" and continue the property's...