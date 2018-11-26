Meghan causing ‘rift’ between Harry, Will

Tension between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly causing a rift between the brothers. Picture: AFP

TENSION between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is rumoured to be the cause of a growing rift between Princes Harry and William, according to reports.

According to a friend close to the couple, the pair's recent decision to move to the Windsor estate, rather than in Kensington next to William and Kate, may be because a rift is developing between the two couples, The Sun reports.

"Kate and Meghan are very different people," the source told the Daily Mail.

"They don't really get on."

The news that the newlyweds, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will set up residence at Frogmore Cottage, which is having a multimillion-dollar refit paid for by the taxpayer, was confirmed by Kensington Palace yesterday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child," a statement read.

The spokesperson added that Windsor is a special place for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also formed a part of the decision to make the move.

However, a royal source has now also told The Sun that the move to Frogmore Cottage is a more delicate one.

"The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments.

"But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers."

The cottage the pair currently live in was previously home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before they moved into a 20-room apartment inside the palace.

But Frogmore Cottage reportedly needs major building work to turn it back into a luxury family home for Meghan and Harry - boasting 10 bedrooms, a new nursery, and space for a gym and a yoga studio.

Frogmore Cottage, formerly known as Double Garden Cottage, has been a popular royal hideaway for more than 300 years.

It's still used by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family as a retreat for private and official royal engagements.

The name was inspired by the large number of frogs that thrive in the low-lying, marshy Berkshire countryside that surrounds it.

In years gone by, members of the public could walk right up to the home, surrounded by a small fence with a sign reading "Private".

It is expected the refit of the property will include an extensive security upgrade before its new tenants arrive.

News of Meghan and Harry's decision to leave Kensington Palace comes weeks after it was first reported that Harry and William would have separate courts in the future instead of using Kensington Palace as a joint office for both of them.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.