Wallabies crumble as All Blacks secure comfortable Bledisloe victory
Rugby Union

Aussie crumble as nightmare run continues

by Nic Savage
18th Oct 2020 3:53 PM

Eden Park remains an impenetrable fortress for New Zealand, with the All Blacks securing another victory in Auckland.

After a promising start to Sunday afternoon's Bledisloe contest, the Wallabies crumbled in the second half to lose 27-7 in front of 46,049 spectators.

A trio of tries immediately after the interval ensured New Zealand's unbeaten record at Eden Park would extend past 26 years.

The Wallabies will now need to win both Rugby Championships matches against New Zealand on home soil to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2003.

More to come…

The second Bledisloe match will kick-off on Sunday at 2pm AEDT, and can be watched on Fox Sports, Network Ten and Kayo.

Originally published as Tension after menacing Bledisloe biff

