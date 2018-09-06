Why Tenille fled The Bachelor mansion

Tenille Favios said a dispute with three of her fellow bachelorettes sparked her dramatic walk out.

THE Bachelor's Tenille Favios says she wasn't prepared to put her mental health at risk to find love.

The Brisbane flight attendant dramatically fled The Bachelor mansion during last night's episode of the Channel 10 show after Romy Poulier persistently accused her of describing her kiss with Nick Cummins as "gross".

Favios, 25, said she had reached breaking point after she and other women had repeatedly argued with Poulier, Cat Henesey-Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn.

Queenslander Tenille Favios. Picture: Jamie Hanson

"In that moment I thought 'this is it for me. I'm packing my bags and leaving the mansion. I'm not going to tolerate behaviour like this. I'm not so desperate to find love that I would compromise my mental health'," she told Confidential.

"I do look back and think 'God, that's so dramatic', but having someone constantly picking on you and making you feel like that, it's sad I got to that breaking point.

"If in the real world you have a disagreement, you part ways, but in my circumstance I was 24/7 living with someone who was going out of their way to put me down. There's no escape. It's really hard mentally. I just wanted to look after myself."

The moment Tenille fled The Bachelor mansion.

The argument came after Favios said in normal dating life she wouldn't kiss on the first date, but when she returned from her date with Cummins, she revealed the pair had kissed.

Poulier repeatedly accused Favios of describing the kiss as "gross" and "yuck", which Favios denied.

"It was like talking to a brick wall. I was happy to acknowledge what she was saying, but nothing was good enough for her. It just kept escalating," Favios said, adding that she believed the trio deliberately started arguments.

"I don't think there was a cocktail party where I wasn't thinking in the back of my mind 'oh god who is going to be tonight?'"

Tenille said Romy Poulier persistently accused her of describing her kiss with Nick Cummins as “gross”.

She said it was the connection she established with Cummins during their single date that convinced her to return to the mansion after speaking to producers.

"Had I not have had such a great date I would have packed my bags and gone," she said. "I tried to have faith that Nick, through all that drama, would see the common denominator."

Favios said she cried for two hours the following morning and apologised to the other Bachelorettes, but never received an apology in return.

She clarified that Cummins was "a really good kisser" and she doesn't "remember feeling the moustache or anything".

Favios also laughed off producers calling out behind her that where she was running was "dangerous", saying "I just went to the end of the driveway".