Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Business

Virus lifts homeware retailer's sales by 90%

by Steven Deare
18th Jun 2020 10:08 AM

Furniture and homewares online store Temple & Webster has reaped a 90 per cent improvement in second-half revenue to date after people turned to Internet shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were many sales to new customers among the results to May 31, according to management, which were a big rise on the same period last year.

Year to date revenue is up 68 per cent to $151.7 million compared with the same period last year.

Temple & Webster chief executive Mark Coulter said many new customers were making repeat purchases.

He expects to report full-year figures in late July.

Many Australians are yet to buy homewares and furniture online but the shift is well underway in the US and Europe.

The Kogan online shopping business has increased its efforts to capitalise and in May bought homewares company Matt Blatt.

Originally published as Temple & Webster's 90% H2 sales surge

business coronavirus shopping temple & webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anti-vaxxers promise 'horror stories' as they kick off tour

        premium_icon Anti-vaxxers promise 'horror stories' as they kick off tour

        Health A national bus tour promoting anti-vaccination theories will begin in July with hundreds of people coming along, despite being branded as harmful.

        $245M plan to ensure the future is water-tight

        premium_icon $245M plan to ensure the future is water-tight

        News A POSSIBLE Dunoon dam and a pilot recycled water supply scheme are part of the...

        Woman sentenced for defrauding medical business of $180K

        premium_icon Woman sentenced for defrauding medical business of $180K

        Crime Tracey Louise Hughes jailed over work rip off

        Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        premium_icon Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        News ‘GREAT Southern Nights’ will bring 1000 COVID-safe concerts to Sydney and regional...