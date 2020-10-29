Menu
Large parts of the Ballina Shire have no Telstra service.
MORE DETAILS: What is causing Telstra outages in Ballina?

Rebecca Lollback
by
29th Oct 2020 2:11 PM
RESIDENTS in Ballina, Lennox Head, Wardell and parts of Alstonville may not be able to use their mobile phones during Telstra's 'planned maintenance'.

While Telstra's website says the work is estimated to continue until at least Tuesday night, as spokesman from the company said most of the work was already done.

"We're upgrading the infrastructure for our 4G network and also preparing for the 5G network in that area," he said.

"Most of the work has already been completed.

"All things going well, service should mostly be restored by later today."

But some locals are not impressed.

Many have expressed concerns on the Ballina Community Noticeboard Facebook page.

Lynne Dollery: "They told me the lines are being upgraded for 5G."

Maria Stratton: "Ballina is growing and this so-called progress is slowing the town's networks. We need more resources."

Chloe Afflick: "I have nothing with Telstra in East Ballina pretty much all the way to Lennox."

