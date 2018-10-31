Menu
Login
It's understood the issue has been affecting users since 4.45am this morning.
It's understood the issue has been affecting users since 4.45am this morning.
News

Customer anger over Telstra outage

31st Oct 2018 4:38 PM

TELSTRA has confirmed it is working to resolve an outage affecting some of its cloud services, including its private cloud platform and applications.

The outage is affecting a number of Telstra's online features including access to Telstra.com, MyAccount, Online Billing, the Telstra 24/7 app, Telstra Consumer Webmail and some Telstra Wholesale apps.

It's understood the issue has been affecting users since 4.45am this morning.

In its latest update this afternoon, the telecom giant said the team was "still working to fix" the issue.

Frustrated customers took to Telstra to report issues with the cloud service, including not being able to pay their bills or access webmail.

The network is advising users to be patient while it works to solve the issue.

The telco has been hit with multiple outages in the past year, which prompted its shares to drop to a seven-year low in May.

At the time, it said network issues on mobile services were caused by a software default.

Related Items

editors picks telstra telstra outage

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners