Teen’s X-rated mistake in text to mum

A teenager has been left red faced after she sent her mum a picture of her new bedroom but forgot to remove her sex toys out of sight.

Ella Martine, from California, took to Twitter to reveal her "stupid" X-rated mistake that was only pointed out when her mum texted back, clearly horrified.

"Mum's been asking for pics of my new room … finally sent one … I'm so stupid," she wrote.

Accompanying the tweet were two photos, one she sent her mum - and another zoomed in to reveal something clipped to her wooden-framed bedhead.

Ella Martine was shocked when her mum spotted her X-rated mistake in her text. Picture: Twitter / Ella Martine

"Nice!," she texted back, along with a thumbs up emoji.

But then a second and a third message came.

"Except for the handcuffs???

"What's up with that?"

Her mum was horrified after spotting two handcuffs on the bed. Picture: Twitter / Ella Martine

The tweet quickly went viral, as people found the situation completely hilarious. Many also stated the risque blunder was an "honest mistake".

Others wanted to know how Ella managed to explain the toys to her mum, pleading for more information - of which she kindly obliged, revealing the obscure explanation she gave her mother.

She also added in replies to amused Twitter users that she thought the blunder was funny, writing: "I've gotta boyfriend, y'all. Life's too short."

Other people admitted they weren't the only ones who had experienced similar situations, with one woman revealing her mum had found arm and leg restraints on her bed when she'd come over to clean while she was heavily pregnant.

"Needless to say, she wasn't surprised I got pregnant so fast after the wedding," she said.

Another person praised her mum's detective work, commenting how the cuffs could easily be missed by the less observant.

They’re hard to spot, but they’re definitely there, and Ella had to make up a quick excuse to explain them. Picture: Twitter / Ella Martine

"Sounds like we have an undercover cop in our midst," they teased.

Others gave hilarious suggestions for Ella to explain the cuffs away.

"Gotta prevent sleep walking somehow," one woman wrote.

Another person added: "Always triple check your work before submitting."

"OMG never leave the evidence," said one woman.

It seems Ella's mum didn't see the funny side, as a series of texts revealed she instructed her daughter to "remove them", slamming them as "super tacky".

Her mum told her to get rid of the cuffs pronto. Picture: Twitter

Social media has become a treasure trove for viral blunders of the raunchy variety. Earlier this month, a mum went viral after spotting a hilarious X-rated typo on her Kmart slow cooker.

The Newcastle shopper took to the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group to point out the unfortunate mistake, asking members of the group if they could spot the typo too.

"Anyone else see what's wrong in this picture? #welldonekmart #idonthaveoneofthosesorry," she wrote.

The woman shared an image of the appliance's warning instructions that read: "C*ck only in this container."

It was clearly meant to read "cook".

A mum spotted an unfortunate typo on a slow cooker. Picture: Facebook

Another mum was "mortified" when she accidentally sent a racy snap of her booty to a tradie when trying to organise new carpets to be fitted.

Danie Cain, 31, took the cheeky photo after a naked sunbaking session - and while the X-rated photo was meant to go to her new love interest, she embarrassingly ended up hitting send to the wrong person.

The unsuspecting recipient was the man set to fit her new carpets. He received the bum-baring selfie along with a string of photos of Danie's hallway carpet.

Danie Cain, 31, took the cheeky photo after a naked sunbaking session — and the X-rated photo embarrassingly ended up in the wrong hands. Picture: Kennedy News

After realising her mistake, she sent a flurry of apologetic messages to the unsuspecting tradie who took the saucy blunder very well.

"Omg, omg, omg, I'm so sorry I didn't mean to click that last pic," she said, as soon as she realised her error.

She then explained she'd "burned" her bum while sunbaking and had taken a selfie to see how bad it was.

The woman’s post prompted another Kmart shopper to check her slow cooker, and she also discovered the error. Picture: Facebook