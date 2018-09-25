Teens allegedly throw fireworks at cops during chase

TWO teens on the wrong side of the law attempted to evade police during a high-speed car chase by throwing lit fireworks out the window.

A 19-year-old man was charged for a range of offences and a 15-year-old girl was arrested but released later.

They were caught after the car they were driving conked out as they attempted to drive up an embankment on Tiger Brennan Dr.

At 3.30am police received a report of a suspicious vehicle breaking into houses in Bayview. When police arrived, the occupants are alleged to have driven from the area at speed.

The vehicle was located on Tiger Brennan Dr where police began a pursuit.

It is alleged the driver of the vehicle drove on the opposite side of the road and threw lit fireworks at pursuing police vehicles.

The vehicle then drove up an embankment near Ross Graham Bridge and came to a stop and the two occupants attempted to flee police on foot.

During the arrest, police allege the male resisted police and assaulted an officer.

The police officer received minor bruising and did not require medical treatment.

The male has been charged with a range of offences including possess thing to administer drug, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, recklessly endanger serious harm, endanger occupants of vehicle and drive manner dangerous during pursuit.

He is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Tuesday afternoon.