Crime

Teen’s ‘shakas’ after smashing mum’s car

by Derrick Krusche
19th Jan 2020 12:56 PM
A young eastern suburbs woman has thrown a hang-loose "shaka" gesture outside a court where she admitted to smashing up her mum's car in a drunken rampage.

Court documents stated that Cameron Fisher, 19, was with a group of men when she started kicking her mother's Suzuki Swift before giving the finger to a witness and saying "f**k you" outside a Maroubra apartment block on December 6.

Cameron Fisher throws a “shaka” outside Waverley Local Court. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The next morning Fisher's mother returned to find her driver's side mirror hanging by wires, her front windscreen wipers bent, her rear windscreen wiper missing and dents all over the vehicle.

Police later made contact with Fisher when she was with her father and she admitted "I did it".

She pleaded guilty to smashing up the car.
However, she said she could not remember the extent of the damage to the car because "she was intoxicated at the time", according to the documents.

In Waverley Local Court this week, Magistrate Allison Hawkins found Fisher guilty of damaging property, but decided against a conviction, accepting that the teen had suffered a "brain snap".

She was placed on a conditional six-month release order.

Fisher gave a witness the finger, court documents state.
