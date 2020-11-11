Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Zlatko Sikorsky to stand trial for alleged murders
Crime

Teen’s alleged killer dies after prison bashing

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
11th Nov 2020 9:48 AM

The man accused of killing a teenager and stuffing her body in a barrel has died after he was bashed in his Queensland prison.

NCA NewsWire understands Zlatko Sikorsky, who is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Larissa Beilby, was taken to hospital on Tuesday with suspected head injuries.

Initial reports suggest he was in a critical condition but the ABC has since reported he died in hospital.

Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.
Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed there had been an "altercation" between two prisoners.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital from the Wolston Correctional Centre yesterday afternoon with suspected head injuries," the spokesman said on Wednesday morning.

"The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner.

"CSIU (Corrective Services Investigation Unit) will be advised.

The 37-year-old is accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in June 2018.

He was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

Originally published as Teen's killer dies after prison bashing

More Stories

crime editors picks jail jail bashing larissa beilby zlatko sikorsky

Just In

    Bennett hung up on Origin star

    Bennett hung up on Origin star
    • 11th Nov 2020 10:07 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hugging friends is out this festive season, says health boss

        Premium Content Hugging friends is out this festive season, says health boss

        News It’s going to be a very different Christmas and New Year, but we need to keep each other safe.

        ‘We are one and free’: push to change anthem lyrics

        Premium Content ‘We are one and free’: push to change anthem lyrics

        News Advance Australia Fair: Gladys Berejiklian calls for change to anthem lyrics

        Electoral boundary changes could swing Ballina, Lismore

        Premium Content Electoral boundary changes could swing Ballina, Lismore

        News Residents in several towns will be voting in different electorates

        'Respect our beach or f--k off': Fury over rubbish, 4WDs

        Premium Content 'Respect our beach or f--k off': Fury over rubbish, 4WDs

        News Residents are fed up with people trashing South Ballina beaches