Teens allegedly involved in East Lismore man’s death face court

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Tweed Heads West in January and arrested an 18-year-old man, who was charged with murder following a fatal brawl at Ballina last month.

TWO men allegedly involved in a fight that left an East Lismore man dying from “catastrophic head injuries” will return to court in June.

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

Police allege Mr Larsen-Tai was responsible for the injuring Mr Vilkelis-Curas during a fight near Hill and Parks streets, East Ballina on December 23.

Mr Vilkelis-Curas later died in Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering, what were described by police at the time, as “catastrophic head injuries” and was taken off life-support on Boxing Day.

Mr Larsen-Tai is also facing an assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned proceedings to Lismore Local Court on June 10.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Hickling, 19, who was allegedly involved in the fight that killed Mr Vilkelis-Curas in December, also had his matter briefly mentioned at Ballina Local Court on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

Ms Stafford also adjourned the matter to Lismore Local Court on June 10, where Mr Hickling will also face a separate larceny charge.

Both men did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.