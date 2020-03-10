Teen’s 106 charges after 68-day ‘spree’

DETECTIVES have seized mobile phones connected to an alleged teenage crime spree that were used to upload alleged offending to social media.

The two teenagers aged 14 and 18 were part of an alleged property crime bonanza across southeast Brisbane that has resulted in more than 100 charges. A 24-year-old man has also been charged.

One of the teenagers, Joel Geoffrey Jones, 18, is facing 106 charges racked up in less than three months.

Jones was on bail while allegedly committing some of the offences that included burglary, stealing, petrol theft, trespass, enter premise, receiving tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday sporting a black eye and did not apply for bail.

One of his co-accused - a 14-year-old Capalaba boy - has been charged with more than 30 offences including robbery, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises, fraud, driving while unlicensed and receiving tainted property.

The boy, who cannot be identified because he is a juvenile, appeared in Cleveland Children's Court yesterday.

The 24-year-old man has also been charged with a number of offences and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 27.

The trio were busted after a series of police raids in Morningside and Wishart involving three properties at the weekend.

Allegedly stolen property, including vehicles, was located by police.

Several mobile phones were also seized.

The Courier-Mail understands they contain footage of alleged crimes being committed which was uploaded to social media. .

In recent months there has been a proliferation of Instagram sites showing crimes in progress.

With names like Brisbane Crims and Southside Earns the sites feature alleged offenders, many of them youths, filming themselves stealing high-end European cars, engaging in police pursuits and taking drugs.

Police said forensic examinations would be carried out on several allegedly stolen vehicles located as part of investigations and further charges were likely.

A TIMELINE OF INCIDENTS THAT POLICE ALLEGE INVOLVE JOEL GEOFFREY JONES, 18

5 JAN: Burglary at Palm Ave, Fairfield

6 JAN: Burglary at Emerald St, Murarrie

6 JAN: Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on Logan Rd, Woolloongabba

6 JAN: Entered premises on Wellington Rd, East Brisbane, and stole keys

6 JAN: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle, East Brisbane

6 JAN: Failed to stop at St Pauls Tce in Fortitude Valley

6 JAN: Stole from BWS at Westfield Chermside

15 JAN: Stole a registration plate from Fortune St, Yeronga

17-20 JAN: Burglary at Coutts St, Bulimba, where property was stolen and a car was unlawfully used

12-15 FEB: Entered premises at Ryan Ave, Balmoral, and stole garage remote and sunglasses

14 FEB: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle, Tallowood St, Seven Hills

14 FEB: Stole fuel from 7 Eleven, Lytton Rd

15 FEB: Entered premises on Russell Ave, Norman Park, took keys and a garage remote and sunglasses

15 FEB: Trespass Russell Ave, Norman Park

18-21 FEB: Burglary at Victoria St, Balmoral where money and alcohol were stolen

18-21 FEB: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle, Balmoral

18-21 FEB: Entered premises at Dilkena St, Balmoral, and stole sunglasses

18-21 FEB: Entered premises on Parry St, Bulimba, and allegedly stole a phone charger

18-21 FEB: Entered premises at Sulva St, Balmoral, and stole property

19 FEB: Burglary at Federation St, Wynnum West

20 FEB: Entered premises at Sulva St, Balmoral, and stole vehicle manuals

20 FEB: Entered premises at Stephens St, Morningside, and took garage door remote

20 FEB: Entered premises at Stephens St, Morningside, and stole handbag and membership cards

20 FEB: Entered premises at Wright St, Balmoral, and stole glasses

20 FEB: Entered premises at Dock Lane, Bulimba, and stole garage keys

20 FEB: Attempted burglary on Ferguson Rd, Seven Hills

21 FEB: Entered premises at Leon St, Tingalpa

21 FEB: Stole sunglasses from an address at Monmouth St, Tingalpa

23-26 FEB: Entered premises and stole items at Sulva St, Balmoral

26 FEB: Burglary at Fifth Ave, Balmoral

27 FEB - 1 MARCH: Entered premises at Harris St, Hawthorne

27 FEB: Burglary at Morehead Ave, Norman Park, car keys stolen

27 FEB: Unlawful use and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Morehead Ave, Norman Park

28 FEB - 2 MARCH: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle, Hawthorne

29 FEB: Entered premises at another property on Morehead Ave, Norman Park

2 MARCH: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Leura Ave, Hawthorne,

3 MARCH: Breached bail condition including residential address and curfew

3 MARCH: Burglary at Donita Ave, Seven Hills, and stole a computer

3 MARCH: Entered premises on Richmond Rd, Morningside

3 MARCH: Entered premises at Hamilton Rd, Hawthorne

4 MARCH: Entered premises at Bardon Pde, Balmoral, and stole property

4 MARCH: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Princess St, Camp Hill

4 MARCH: Entered premises on Dante Dr, Seven Hills

5 MARCH: Entered premises at Govette Ave, Hawthorne

5 MARCH: Entered premises at McDonald St, Hawthorne

5 MARCH: Stole fuel from Caltex at Wishart

6 MARCH: Entered premises on Red Ruth Rd, Alexandra Hills

7 MARCH: Drove a vehicle without possessing a licence on Primrose Pde

AROUND 8 MARCH: Entered premises on Lewis St, Camp Hill and stole keys

8 MARCH: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle

8 MARCH: Received tainted property