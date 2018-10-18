Teen gunman dead after school massacre

In this image made from video, showing the scene as emergency services load an injured person onto a truck, in Kerch, Crimea. Picture: AP

In this image made from video, showing the scene as emergency services load an injured person onto a truck, in Kerch, Crimea. Picture: AP

AT least 19 people have been killed and 70 wounded, most of them teenagers, after a schoolboy detonated a bomb inside a Crimea school canteen and gunned down fellow pupils.

Chilling footage shows the suspected gunman Vladislav Roslyakov, 18, stalking the technical college corridors armed with a shotgun, reports The Sun.

The teenager's body was found in the building's library, where he is believed to have committed suicide.

Authorities said 39 remained hospitalised after the attack on the college in the city of Kerch on the peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Student Vladislav Roslyakov, 18, stalking the halls of the Crimean school. Picture: CCTV

The suspect's mother, Galina Roslyakova, is a cancer nurse at a hospital that received some of the wounded.

She was initially helping care for those allegedly shot by her son when investigators arrived at her ward to let her know her son was responsible and to interrogate her.

She left the hospital with detectives.

A local source said: "She is confused and cannot explain her son's motives."

Russian TV interviewed a friend of the killer who said he "hated the technical school very much".

A friend of Roslyakov told RBC that Vladislav "hated" the school "because of the evil teachers, he hinted that he would take revenge on them."

Investigative Committee official Svetlana Petrenko said Roslyakov shot other students before taking his own life.

"Therefore the criminal case has been reclassified from terrorist attack to murder of two or more people," she said.

Officials said an "unidentified explosive device" was detonated at the technical college in Kerch, close to where a new bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia had been built.

Violent attacks on schools and colleges are extremely rare in Russia but there have been several high-profile cases recently with far fewer victims.

One survivor of the attack said she was lucky to escape with her life.

She told RT: "My friend was killed right in front of me.

A lone gunman at a technical college in Crimea detonated an explosive device and then opened fire on his schoolmates Wednesday, killing at least 19 and wounding dozens of others https://t.co/85oZ2e7sQZ — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) October 17, 2018

"I saw her fall and simply stop moving. I saw boys dropping dead and blood spilling around."

Early reports suggested at least one gunmen was "killing everyone they could find, all those they could see."

Witnesses said that the attacker fired shots but also spoke of hearing an explosion.

A student at the college who asked not to be named told AFP: "I was in a class when I heard shooting on the first floor."

"When we all ran out into the corridor, there were others running and shouting that some guy with a machine gun was randomly shooting everyone in turn."

"Then a strong explosion went off, but thank God, I was already outside and saw our guys being thrown out of the windows by the explosive wave," he said, adding that part of the building collapsed.

Another witness who gave his name as Sergei and who worked nearby said in a video on the Kerch.tv website that he heard "a bang and shots."

Sergei, whose shirt was covered in blood, said victims "were taken away in public transport, in minibuses and buses, with two or three people in each ambulance." "They are children and staff," the witness said. "I saw people without legs, without arms."

Some Russian sources accused Ukraine of being behind the attack - despite there being no evidence yet of any such involvement and it bearing resemblance to similar massacres in Russia over recent years.

Close Putin ally senator Franz Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house security and defence committee, said: "I don't think that the hand of ISIS is able to reach Kerch.

"It is all more like a Ukrainian imprint.

"It can be … crazy nationalists, who are ready to do anything, in their hate to Russia."

Russia is notorious for spreading misinformation and propaganda about Ukraine.

In recent times there have been a number of shootings in Russia - some of which are seen as copycats of the Columbine School shooting in Colorado in 1999.

- with The Sun