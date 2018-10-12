Menu
Paramedics attended to a teenager following a single bicycle incident in Cannonvale this morning.
Breaking

Teenager rushed to hospital

9th Oct 2018 9:25 AM

UPDATE 4.45PM: Cannonvale teenager Dustin Fancke, 15, remains in a stable condition in Townsville Hospital after coming off his bicycle this morning.

Dustin was riding in Manooka Drive, Cannonvale, when fell off his bike in a single-bicycle accident.

Dustin's mother Neridah Rich told the Whitsunday Times her son was operated on today, with doctors removing part of his skull and a surface blood clot between his skull and brain.

Miss Rich said remained in intensive care yesterday afternoon.

UPDATE 10.15AM: RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter picked up a teenage boy for transport to Townsville Hospital at about 9.30am following a single bicycle incident in Cannonvale this morning.

Police said the teenager suffered a head injury after coming off his push-bike in Manooka Drive.

The teenager remains in a serious condition.

INITIAL: A TEENAGER has been transported to Proserpine Hospital following a single bicycle incident in Cannonvale this morning.

The youngster was attended to on scene at Manooka Drive by paramedics at 7.53am.

He was then transported in a serious condition under lights and sirens to Proserpine Hospital to meet the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter.

cannonvale whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

