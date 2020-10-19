Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
handcuffs, arrest, generic, police, arrested
handcuffs, arrest, generic, police, arrested
Crime

Teenage inmate escapes custody during hospital visit

Adam Hourigan
19th Oct 2020 11:00 AM

<< SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Unlimited digital access to trusted news from real journalists for just $1 per week for the first 12 weeks >>

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager who disappeared from a hospital on the state's north coast today.
The 15-year-old boy was due to return to a juvenile correctional centre in Grafton from a local hospital when he absconded from custody about 5.30am this morning.

More Stories:

Grafton man sentenced for violent unprovoked assault in Maclean park

IN COURT: 65 people facing Grafton criminal court today

COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and have commenced an investigation.

Community Newsletter SignUp


The teenager is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 180cm tall, of a solid build, and with brown hair tied back into a bun.
He was last seen wearing black track suit pants, a jumper and a red T-shirt.

Grafton Base Hospital emergency department
Grafton Base Hospital emergency department

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the teenager, but to instead call triple-0 (000) immediately.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

More local stories in The Daily Examiner:

Man avoids jail for assaulting heavily pregnant partner

Men fight Lynette Daley rape and death convictions

Dodgy tradie jailed for home improvement scam

DEX Digital Signup
acmena juvenile justice centre clarence crime escapee grafton base hospital
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hit-and-run offender hid and watched scene after crash

        Premium Content Hit-and-run offender hid and watched scene after crash

        Crime JIMI Knight, who fatally struck a woman and injured a man in a Nimbin street, has been sentenced.

        How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business

        Premium Content How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business

        News “IT’S such a new realm in the beverage industry … it’s not really cider, it’s not...

        $11M SALE: Byron hills are alive with property boom

        Premium Content $11M SALE: Byron hills are alive with property boom

        News One property was short listed by 430 people

        New law protects pets from domestic violence

        New law protects pets from domestic violence

        Pets & Animals NSW to protect pets as part of domestic violence reforms