Teenage inmate escapes custody during hospital visit

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager who disappeared from a hospital on the state's north coast today.

The 15-year-old boy was due to return to a juvenile correctional centre in Grafton from a local hospital when he absconded from custody about 5.30am this morning.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and have commenced an investigation.



The teenager is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 180cm tall, of a solid build, and with brown hair tied back into a bun.

He was last seen wearing black track suit pants, a jumper and a red T-shirt.

Grafton Base Hospital emergency department

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the teenager, but to instead call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

