Teenager charged after alleged high-speed pursuit

AN UNACCOMPANIED learner driver has been charged following an alleged pursuit in Sawtell last night.

Just after 11pm yesterday police driving along Lyons Road, Sawtell, attempted to stop the driver of a white Holden commodore sedan to conduct a random breath test.

The driver allegedly accelerated from the scene, travelling at 130km/h in a signposted 50km zone, before mounting a nearby gutter and crashing into a telegraph pole.

All four occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot, however, two girls aged 16 and 14 and a 12-year-old boy, were detained by police at the scene.

The 17-year-old male driver was located hiding in nearby bushland and allegedly returned a positive result to a roadside breath test.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he allegedly returned a breath analysis of 0.028.

The teenager's licence was suspended, and he was charged with special category driver drive with special range PCA, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester and police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday November 23.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the three passengers were collected by family members.