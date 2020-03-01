Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs.
Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Teenager airlifted to hospital after dirt bike crash

1st Mar 2020 9:43 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFEFLIGHT'S Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service rescue helicopter has flown a teenager to hospital, after he was injured while riding a dirt bike on a property in the Southern Downs.

The rescue chopper was called into action just before 10am yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the patient and transported him to a location where the helicopter could land.

The rider was stabilised and airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, under the care of the aeromedical team, with chest and shoulder injuries.

racq lifeflight southern downs toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ice report reveals impact drug use has on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Ice report reveals impact drug use has on Northern Rivers

        News THE NSW government this week publicly released a 1200-page report on the drug ice.

        ‘World Queen of Burlesque’ to appear at women’s festival

        premium_icon ‘World Queen of Burlesque’ to appear at women’s festival

        News AUSTRALIA’S ‘first lady of burlesque’ will teach 1940s era skills at women’s...

        Help sick kids and win a car

        Help sick kids and win a car

        News HOW you can win one of four new cars while helping to support sick children in...

        ‘Don’t rob Peter to pay Paul’: nurses slam bid to cut shifts

        premium_icon ‘Don’t rob Peter to pay Paul’: nurses slam bid to cut shifts

        News Murwillumbah ED nurses reveal how proposed cuts will affect them