News

Teenage mum and baby found after going missing

Caitlan Charles
by
12th Feb 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 7:53 PM

UPDATE: Queensland Police say the mother and baby have been found safe and well. 

 

EARLIER: A TEENAGER and her two-month-old baby have been reported missing from Slade Point.

The 17-year-old and her baby were last seen on Sunday, February 10 about 3.30pm on Robin St.

Police said she left the address with a man known to her, in a black 2006 Hyundai Elantra sedan with Queensland registration 422JKF.

 

The missing teen is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, of slim build, with light olive skin and purple shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white floral bikini.

Anyone who may have seen the girl and baby or know of their whereabouts is urged to contact police as they hold concerns for her welfare.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

