A teenager has died after a crash on Monday at Mount Tampara, in the Somerset region. Picture: File photo
News

Teenage girl dies after car, bike crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
11th Oct 2018 7:03 AM

A YOUNG girl has died from her injuries in hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle west of Brisbane on Monday.

At about 4.20pm on October 8, a vehicle was travelling along Mount Tarampa Rd, at Mt Tarampa near Lowood in the Somerset region, when it collided with a teenage girl riding her bike.

The girl was flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital and treated for critical head injuries, but she passed away this morning.

Police are now appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

bike crash car crash editors picks teenage girl

