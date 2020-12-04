Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

Aisling Brennan
4th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nine-year old child near Murwillumbah.

The now 18-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Lismore District Court on Wednesday to two counts of assaulting and committing an act of indecency against a child in Bray Park in April 2016.

He would have been 14 years old at the time of the offence, according to court documents.

When the man appeared before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, the agreed facts of the case were tendered to the court.

A trial date had originally been set for July next year but was vacated on Wednesday after the guilty pleas were entered.

The man is expected to be sentenced on March 15, and he will remain on bail until that date.

child assault lismore district court murwillumbah crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents divided over removal of pine trees on The Coast Rd

        Premium Content Residents divided over removal of pine trees on The Coast Rd

        News WHILE some are happy to see the trees go, others said it was “disgraceful”.

        Mullum could face water restrictions if rain doesn’t arrive

        Premium Content Mullum could face water restrictions if rain doesn’t arrive

        News WET season “has not arrived as predicted” and flows into the weir are almost...

        HIT AND RUN ADMISSION: Driver says he was negligent

        Premium Content HIT AND RUN ADMISSION: Driver says he was negligent

        News Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident at Wilsons Creek

        Gotta have faith: Diocese delves into online learning

        Premium Content Gotta have faith: Diocese delves into online learning

        News Lismore Diocese enters partnership to offer online faith courses