Teen’s hilarious homework note

A CALIFORNIA teenager penned a hilarious, and now viral, note for his teacher, detailing his excuse for not doing his homework.

Eddie Cortez, 14, wrote a detailed letter to his teacher after turning up for school empty-handed.

The teenager appeared on a local television station with his father Alfred Cortez, to explain why he wrote the letter, now dubbed "The case of Students v. Homework", instead of completing his homework.

His letter included a memorable line: "Homework is not a real thing in the real world so we should not have to do it in school because it's not useful."

Eddie went on to argue that weekends are supposed to be "a stress-free time to go out with friends, watch TV and play games," not do schoolwork.

Eddie argued 'homework is not a real thing in the real world'.

Eddie even added a judgment on the matter at hand in the letter, writing, "Case closed, the court rules in favour of Edward Immanuel Cortez in the case of student vs homework."

Seated beside his father, Alfred, Eddie told a reporter he thought the whole thing had been funny and believed he had presented some "good points" to his teacher.

He even wrote that his mum had found a grey hair on his head, possibly from too much school-related stress.

Eddie Cortez and his father Alfred Cortez. Picture: Fox



Alfred said he thought the whole thing had been so hilarious he had posted it on Facebook for family and friends to see.

He said his son usually does his homework and is doing "alright" in school.

Eddie's relative, known only as Lydia, posted a photograph of his letter to Twitter, which brought out hundreds of thousands of people in support of the cheeky move.

People suitably lost it, claiming Eddie was easily the smartest kid they had ever come across.

Many said he had a bright future ahead of him.

Many others had sympathy for his teacher, who would have been totally taken aback by their student's work.

Continue the conversation below.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.