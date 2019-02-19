Menu
Login
Crime

Teen still at large after courthouse escape

Matt Collins
by
19th Feb 2019 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM

POLICE are still searching for the male who escaped from Murgon Courthouse yesterday afternoon.

A QPS spokesman said police have been knocking on doors in the Murgon and Cherbourg area but the male escapee, who is believed to be 17, is still at large.

Police have not disclosed specific details about the escapee because he is a juvenile.

The spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the juvenile had left the region.

This information comes after the offender escaped police custody yesterday at approximately 3pm from the Murgon courthouse.

Police have been doing patrols in the area searching for the juvenile in a red singlet and dark shorts.

"Murgon police have an idea of where the prisoner is and are heading out to have a look now," a QPS spokesman said.

WANT TO SEE MORE LIKE THIS?

cherbourg crime court house escapee editors picks escape murgon court house murgon crime murgon police prison escapee qps south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News "THE risk to the public was extreme. The police played an important part to ensure that no tragedy occurred, particularly in advance of the alleged pursuit."

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.